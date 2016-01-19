 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Ask Bryan: White Night

Jan 19, 2016 at 05:50 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

Do you know what color uniforms the Panthers will wear against the Cardinals? I know last week you said we were 3-0 in white and 0-2 in black when we've had the choice. Just curious to see if they will wear black and try to break the trend! – Casey in North Wilkesboro, N.C.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Panthers will again wear white Sunday.

Those numbers you referenced are indeed accurate, and Carolina is now obviously 4-0 in white when they're able to pick their uniforms colors as the home team and 0-2 in black. If the Panthers advance to the Super Bowl, they'll wear white as designated by the NFL.

The second half against the Seahawks saw us give up 24 straight points - any cause for concern going against the Cardinals? – Kevin via Twitter

I would have to say no.

While I understand Seattle's comeback attempt being a storyline after the game, I don't understand why some (not you, Kevin) tried to make it THE storyline. Yes, it's the fourth time a team has made a notable rally against the Panthers, but Carolina has won all four games. If the Panthers lose a playoff game after taking a big lead, will it be more devastating because they almost lost previous games in similar fashion? No. It will simply be devastating.

Here's a lengthy version of the Panthers' take on how the Seattle game played out, and here's my two cents. First, to blow a big lead, you have to build a big lead, and scoring 31 points in 19 minutes against the Seahawks is as impressive a feat as I've seen. When Cam Newton was asked about Seattle's comeback, he said he wasn't worried. Why? Because even if the Seahawks had pulled even, he said, he was confident the offense would respond just like it did after the New York Giants' comeback.

At this point, I simply can't cast any doubt on this team's ability to find ways to win, and the bottom line is that style points don't matter one bit this time of year – just scoring the most points matters. I love the NCAA Tournament and the "survive and advance" mantra that N.C. State made some famous in 1983, and it should apply here, too.

With Arizona's talent at receiver, how do the Panthers keep them in check while not getting exploited for big gains? – Jason in Reading, Penn.

The Cardinals do pose a significant challenge with their receivers in large part because of the depth of talent the group possesses. The Cardinals had three receivers catch 50 or more passes and score six or more touchdowns in the regular season (Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Michael Floyd) and had two top 1,000 yards receiving (Fitzgerald, Brown). They also had speedster J.J. Nelson emerge late in the year.

It's a formidable group, but the Panthers have multiple methods at their disposal to keep them relatively under wraps. Cornerback Josh Norman has obviously enjoyed an amazing season and has shut down many a No. 1 receiver, but he especially can't do it alone against this group. Honestly, the secondary's best friend is going to be the front seven, which did a great job disrupting the elusive Russell Wilson for most of the Seattle game and certainly can do the same against the not as-fleet-a-foot Carson Palmer. According to Pro Football Focus, Palmer was pressured 15 times this past weekend while the other three winning quarterbacks were pressured 12 times combined.

If Jared Allen isn't able to play Sunday how much of an impact will that have on the D-line? Or are we better with Kony Ealy? – Luke via Twitter

Allen suffered a fractured foot in the fourth quarter Sunday but played through it. The 12-year veteran wants nothing more than to play in a Super Bowl, but it will be an uphill battle.

But if Allen, who has started 12 consecutive games, isn't available, the Panthers should be fine. Ealy is certainly one of the primary reasons, as is Mario Addison. They're both more explosive than Allen at this point in his career, as is rookie Ryan Delaire, who would likely be active is Allen is not. In addition, a proven quantity in Wes Horton - currently on the practice squad - could come into play.

Allen's value, of course, goes well beyond the numbers he puts up, much like injured cornerback Charles Tillman. The Panthers, however, can successfully endure such a loss if need be – that's what they've done all year.

Best of Panthers vs. Cardinals

Keep Pounding Drummer Greg Olsen
1 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
2 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
3 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
4 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere, S Roman Harper and LB Thomas Davis
5 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
6 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
7 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
8 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis and LB Luke Kuechly
9 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and S Colin Jones
11 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
12 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
13 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
14 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
15 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line
16 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
17 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
18 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
19 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and T Byron Bell
20 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
21 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
22 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and RB Fozzy Whittaker
23 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Melvin White
24 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick
25 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick and CB Josh Norman
26 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere and LB Thomas Davis
27 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
28 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Special Teams
29 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
30 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson and DT Kwann Short
31 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and DT Star Lotulelei
32 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
33 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and QB Joe Webb
35 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
36 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and C Ryan Kalil
37 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
38 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
39 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
40 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
41 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
42 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
43 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
44 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
45 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Frank Alexander, DT Micanor Regis and DE Charles Johnson
46 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey and QB Cam Newton
47 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
48 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB DeAngelo Williams
49 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers, QB Cam Newton and RB Jonathan Stewart
50 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton, RB Jonathan Stewart and RB DeAngelo Williams
51 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and TE Greg Olsen
52 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Trai Turner
53 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
54 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and C Brian Folkerts
55 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers and DT Kawann Short
56 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
57 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
58 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
59 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
60 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
61 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
62 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
63 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising