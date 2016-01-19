Ask Bryan: White Night

With Arizona's talent at receiver, how do the Panthers keep them in check while not getting exploited for big gains? – Jason in Reading, Penn.

The Cardinals do pose a significant challenge with their receivers in large part because of the depth of talent the group possesses. The Cardinals had three receivers catch 50 or more passes and score six or more touchdowns in the regular season (Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Michael Floyd) and had two top 1,000 yards receiving (Fitzgerald, Brown). They also had speedster J.J. Nelson emerge late in the year.

It's a formidable group, but the Panthers have multiple methods at their disposal to keep them relatively under wraps. Cornerback Josh Norman has obviously enjoyed an amazing season and has shut down many a No. 1 receiver, but he especially can't do it alone against this group. Honestly, the secondary's best friend is going to be the front seven, which did a great job disrupting the elusive Russell Wilson for most of the Seattle game and certainly can do the same against the not as-fleet-a-foot Carson Palmer. According to Pro Football Focus, Palmer was pressured 15 times this past weekend while the other three winning quarterbacks were pressured 12 times combined.

If Jared Allen isn't able to play Sunday how much of an impact will that have on the D-line? Or are we better with Kony Ealy? – Luke via Twitter

Allen suffered a fractured foot in the fourth quarter Sunday but played through it. The 12-year veteran wants nothing more than to play in a Super Bowl, but it will be an uphill battle.

But if Allen, who has started 12 consecutive games, isn't available, the Panthers should be fine. Ealy is certainly one of the primary reasons, as is Mario Addison. They're both more explosive than Allen at this point in his career, as is rookie Ryan Delaire, who would likely be active is Allen is not. In addition, a proven quantity in Wes Horton - currently on the practice squad - could come into play.