Ask The Old Guy: Looking for answers at the bye

Let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.

Darin, I recognize that football is a violent sport, but it seems to me that the Panthers are getting hurt at an unusually high rate this year. Has something changed with our training program? — Linda, Charlotte

Nothing has changed with the training program, or the weight room staff, or the sports science. Part of it is recency bias (you're paying attention to what's happening now), and part of it is proximity (you pay attention to their injuries and not other people's). The Jets are out there without Sauce Gardner last week, and Aaron Rodgers and Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR. That's like three of their four or five best players. It happens all over, but we tend to focus on what's right in front of us.

Bad luck isn't a particularly gratifying answer, but sometimes it's the only right one. They were extremely fortunate last year, until New Orleans. They're less fortunate this year.

Howdy, Darin! Hope all is well in your neck of the woods. As are so many other Panthers fans, I'm disappointed and discouraged with our lack of wins. However, if you look at some of the recent scores and take away the points we gave to the opposing team, we won those games. Folks need to remember that Bryce Young just turned 22 years old. I don't know about you, but I didn't have it together enough at that age to be as calm, mature, and centered as he is. Heck, at that age, I couldn't have led a dog on a leash, much less an NFL franchise.

I love my team. Always have, always will. My respect and devotion to them are unconditional. I would say this to the fair-weathered "fans" out there: If you don't cheer for them when they lose, don't cheer for them when they win. Past teams have gone from the cellar to the Super Bowl twice; they'll do it again.

Bryce is the guy, Frank is the coach, and Scott is the GM. Let them do their jobs, be supportive, and then wait for the magic to happen. Let's all remember to Keep Pounding! — Patrick, Winston-Salem, NC

Appreciate Patrick's optimistic spirit in troubled times. As JP reminded us all moments ago, we're all free to choose. So you get to fan however you please. I've never gotten in the business of telling people how they should do it, and I don't intend to start now.

But the difference in tone is refreshing, so thank you.

Hey Darin, I'm writing this question on a very news-filled Wednesday. With the injury news regarding Colts QB Anthony Richardson (which means I'll have to settle for watching the magical Gardner Minshew play in the Bank), what are the odds that the the Twitter/Sports Bar GM's admit that it's hard to judge if a rookie is "fragile" or "breakable" purely based on size? — Nate, Grand Prairie, TX

It's truly unfortunate that Richardson's going to be out for the year (mostly for Richardson). You'd think living through the Cam Newton Era would have taught the locals that size isn't a predictor for injuries.

But I don't expect the people who yell about these things to stop yelling. They'll just yell about something different.

I am starting to suspect the Panthers are located so close to the South Carolina Gamecocks they may have caught a variant of the Chicken Curse called the Cat Curse. — Stephen, Columbia, SC

I'm a believer in science, rather than fairy tales. However, if there was a vaccination for the Chicken Curse, I'd take one in both arms. Most curses aren't real. I ain't messing with that one. If nothing else, it's someone new to blame, so you accept the variety, at least.

Several things here, . . . (a lot of what's already been yelled about) . . . Also, why aren't the team stats on the team site? Appreciate what you and Augusta do. Keep Pounding! — Graham, Burgaw, NC

I can't help you with all the (redacted yelling). But I can absolutely help you with stats, at this handy link. https://www.panthers.com/team/stats/ We do it for the people.

Without Horn, Woods, or Bell, can the Panthers keep the Dolphins from scoring 49 or more? I say no. (facepalm emoji). — Michigan Vic, Concord, NC

Not only did the Dolphins not get to 49, the Panthers actually held them to 424 yards, well under their average of 513.6 per game. Yeah, that doesn't sound like much, but with what they were working with, it's about the best you could hope for.

Take that, Michigan Vic. Signed, Appalachian State Darin. (Hashtag never forget.)

Just going to ask how the KOOL ADE tastes? There's absolutely nothing else to ask here anymore. — Scott, Hampstead, NC

There are many things to ask, and many new questions to come in the next 11 weeks, for people with genuine intellectual curiosity and the ability to process nuance.