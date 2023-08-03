Ask The Old Guy: What we've learned at camp

I arrived at training camp on Monday at 9 a.m. with my 9-year-old nephew (who is a die-hard Panthers fan already) and my sister-in-law and her family. While we were waiting in line, the three kids in our group started throwing a football around in the parking lot. Soon, another boy came over and asked if he could play, too. In no time, they were running routes and playing as if they were all best friends. After we went through the metal detectors, Cairo met us, where we decided to set up our chairs. We talked for a while and found out that his mom helps park cars at Wofford every year during training camp, and they live just down the road. He's there every day watching the practices and trying to get autographs all by himself. The kids were all having such a great time that we invited him to hang out with us for the duration, and he gladly accepted with a big smile. We ran down to the Kids Autograph Zone and watched and waited for the players to come out for practice. All the while, Cairo was telling us what to expect and where to go, and what he's seen so far during camp this year. All he wanted was a Bryce Young autograph, and he hadn't been able to get one yet. We watched practice together, played over at the kids' field, and watched more practice. When the time came, he instructed us where we should stand instead of crowding back into the autograph zone. We waited there for the end of practice, and the kids took turns sliding on their backsides down the grassy hill and playing "slide receiver" - throwing and catching the football while going down the hill. He asked the police officer at the fence for his autograph on his roster sheet, and the officer was so excited! Cairo started calling to players by name as they were walking off the field, and a couple came over to that area to sign stuff for the kids. After a while, they decided to join the craziness in the autograph zone and crowded in there to get Johnny Hekker's signature and get sweat dripped on them from Spiderman (he skipped right over my nephew). Finally, Bryce came over and signed a few autographs when suddenly Cairo came bolting out of the KAZ holding up his roster sheet and yelling, "I got Bryce Young!" We jumped, high-fived, and danced excitedly, then he bolted back in there to help the other kids get more autographs. What a great kid!