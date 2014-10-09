Avant comfortable in Carolina

CHARLOTTE – After parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he had spent all eight of his NFL seasons with, wide receiver Jason Avant found himself looking for a new home.

After parting ways with their top four wide receivers in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers found themselves looking for new pass-catchers.

It seemed like a sensible match - a dependable offensive performer and an offense looking to add a dependable contributor.

Yet someone on the defensive side of the ball played a big role in bringing Avant and the Panthers together.

"Knowing Jason like I do, anytime you're looking at free agents, it's about relationships just like anything," defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said. "I wanted to make sure he had all the information he needed to make a good, educated decision."

McDermott was on the Eagles coaching staff for Avant's first five seasons, and the two had ran into each other from time to time since McDermott joined the Panthers in 2011.

Even so, how exactly does a defensive coach play a significant role in landing an offensive player in free agency?

Because the discussions between McDermott and Avant had little to do with Xs and Os.

"He said, 'Jason, the National Football League is a business, but what's different here is that they have a fine balance between business and life,' " Avant said. "Life is about caring about people, and he said that the Carolina Panthers organization really cares about people.

"You can sit down and talk to Dave Gettleman for 20 minutes each and every day – he'll just sit down and talk to you. You don't usually see that kind of access to GMs and things like that around this league. Our head coach is in the locker room more than the other coaches I've had combined at any level. The guys around you care."

When Avant visited Carolina in the spring, he spent about an hour with McDermott.

"I just wanted to spend some time with Jason and make sure he felt comfortable about a strange place, about somewhere he didn't know about and people he didn't know about," McDermott said. "Look, the people here sell themselves, and it's about our culture here and the type of people we have, but I wanted to give him a sneak peak at what a normal day is like in the life of a Panther.

"To me, it's a little bit of a hidden gem we've got down here. It's a great place to live, a great place to raise a family. And knowing Jason like I do, that he's a huge family man and a man of faith, I knew he'd fit into the community. I also knew that Jason would help us."