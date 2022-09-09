Oklahoma fans following Baker Mayfield to Carolina

Blake Bowersock graduated from Oklahoma in 2001 and leads the OU Club of Charlotte, an Oklahoma alumni group. He was also at the Sooners' spring game, where they dedicated a statue to Mayfield to their "Heisman Park" row of former stars.

A longtime Sooners fan, Bowersock admitted he didn't pay much attention to professional football – until Mayfield went into the league.

Bowersock, who has lived in Charlotte for over six years, said he used to hope for the chance to catch a Browns game on TV while Mayfield played there. But now that the quarterback is in his city, Bowersock made his first NFL ticket purchase.

He said he plans to come to Bank of America Stadium for his first professional football game to see Mayfield against Murray when the Panthers play the Cardinals in Week 4.

Bowersock said he originally wanted to represent Oklahoma, like a Sooners fan he saw on a TV broadcast of the Panthers-Bills preseason game, but he may make a Mayfield-specific purchase for the occasion.