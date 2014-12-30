Both sides of ball surging

Quarterback Cam Newton is playing at a high level, and it goes beyond the statistics.

"He's making sound decisions and he's making them quick," offensive coordinator Mike Shula said. "He's getting us in the right play and even with some of the reads that we have with quarterback runs. He has a good presence out there. He's in charge and he's getting guys lined up."

Newton's search for his first postseason win and the proverbial "next step" will be a major storyline this week, but that "next step" is one everyone is looking to take.

"It's really the next step for all of us," Shula said. "It's the time of year now where you've got to play four solid quarters of football. The good news for us, though, is we've had to do that the last four weeks in order to have a chance to stand here and talk about the playoffs."

Shula believes the must-win nature of the last four weeks have prepared Carolina well for the pressure of the postseason. And he wants the offense to carry its late-season approach into the playoffs.