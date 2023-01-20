Bradley Bozeman's free agency big for Panthers, and his family

Jan 20, 2023 at 02:18 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Bradley Bozeman
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Over the course of last season, the Panthers found a stable foundation in a place you might not expect.

The same was true for a young family, and that creates one of the more interesting free-agent decisions of the offseason for both Bradley Bozeman and the Panthers.

The veteran center came here last year on a one-year deal and became part of the personality the Panthers established in the latter part of the season. Long a weakness, the offensive line became a strength of the team. And as the only free agent in such a stable group (the other four starters are under contract through at least 2024), Bozeman knows that has value.

"This place is awesome," Bozeman said. "This offensive line room, with coach (James) Campen, you're not going to find a better coach. That group and how consistent it is, and knowing they're all going to be back next year, it definitely plays a part in it. To know you're going to have two really good guards next to you, two really good tackles that understand each other. We really hope we can keep it together."

Related Links

Like a lot of things that almost sound too good to be true, there's a "but" at the end of that sentence.

"But we know it's a business," Bozeman said. "And we've been part of that business last year, and we get it. There's cap space and different stuff through the offseason, and we hope we can make it all work."

For their part, the Panthers would also like it to work. While there are a number of uncertainties any time there's a coaching search, Campen's work with Bozeman, guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, and tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton was one of the high points of 2022 and the kind of thing that ought to carry over. But there is the small matter of the contract, and general manager Scott Fitterer said he's already started to talk in general terms with Bozeman about that.

"Bradley's great," Fitterer said the day after the season ended. "He's a great teammate. Great leader. He's great in the community. He's one of the bigger centers in the NFL. He's very physical. What he does he takes a lot off the quarterback's plate as far as line calls and managing the line up front. We have a really smart offensive line. Very well coached with Campen. With Corbett at right guard, Brady at left guard, and Bozeman at center, great communication up front, which is what you need.

"Bozeman was a great addition. Really happy about him. We had a good talk this morning about his future. He's a guy that we would like back. He wants to be back. He's part of our future."

Bozeman's insertion into the starting lineup came a week after interim coach Steve Wilks took over, and was part of the physical style the Panthers used the rest of the year. The Panthers were 27th in the league in rushing after five weeks but averaged 146.8 yards per game over the final 12 (which would have ranked fifth in the league). They ran for more than 100 yards in seven of the last 12 games, including three games over 200 yards, and a franchise-record 320 against the Lions.

So it makes sense to want to keep it all together, and Bozeman is clearly on board with that plan.

But he also remembers last offseason.

After spending his first four years with the Ravens and becoming a reliable starter and key part of a strong running personality, he thought he was in line for a long-term deal to stay there. It didn't happen, and when he got into the open market, he was faced with a number of short-term offers.

There were several of them, but Bozeman and his wife Nikki chose to come here for a few reasons. When they were early in their relationship, they spent time living together in an RV, but they were hoping for somewhere a little more permanent.

And Charlotte was the kind of place they were looking for then, and again this offseason. But a one-year deal isn't the same as putting down roots, and that experience colors the way he thinks about this year's free agency.

"You definitely go into it more humbled," Bozeman said. "My offseason last year in free agency didn't work out the way I planned it to. I was expecting to be on a long-term deal. My market just kind of fell apart. It didn't quite work out, so you go into it this year with a more humble mindset and see what's best for us, and giving us financial security for my family, and then for them as well in the front office.

"I definitely want to stay; I can definitely say that. But unfortunately, at the end of the day, I have to take care of my family, and they have to budget whatever money they have to budget. I really, really hope that it's here. But if it falls through here or something else, I have to do what's best for my family."

Yes, family. That just became more than a talking point. The Bozemans welcomed their son into the world this week, and Bozeman is already walking around in a pair of new dad shoes (the Air Monarchs were a gift from a friend who sends them to all his new-dad buddies).

And now that they have a son, the consideration of where they want to raise him is a factor in all their decision-making.

But it's not the only factor, and after carrying the scars of last offseason (when he didn't find the long-term security he sought), he's aware of what could happen.

The uncertainty works both ways, as well. Corbett tore his ACL in the finale against the Saints, which means his comeback will be pushing up against the start of the regular season. So if the Panthers want to keep a stable thing stable, having Bozeman back in the middle would be an important component. They have Cade Mays on hand (he subbed for Corbett against the Saints and played well), but if Bozeman's here, it keeps them in a reasonable position of depth during the offseason while Corbett won't be able to practice.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, including who the head coach might be and what other things might become priorities that no one's able to consider at the moment.

And there's a new mouth to feed.

But the Panthers like the idea of having Bozeman in the middle of the line. And the Bozemans like the idea of raising their son Brody here, so there are plenty of factors to consider.

"It definitely plays a role," he said of their adopted city. "Nikki and I were talking the other day, and this place definitely checks all the boxes of where we want to live long-term. This is such an amazing city, and it would be a great place to raise a family.

"But it's business, unfortunately. I wish it wasn't."

PHOTOS: Panthers clean out locker room after 2022 season finale

View photos from Monday's clean-out day as Panthers players packed their things and bid farewell to their teammates for the offseason.

1CW17128
1 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17057
2 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17064
3 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17067
4 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17068
5 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17072
6 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17074
7 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17075
8 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17077
9 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17078
10 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17079
11 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17081
12 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17083
13 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17086
14 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17089
15 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17090
16 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17093
17 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17095
18 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17096
19 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17098
20 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17101
21 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17103
22 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17104
23 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17106
24 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17108
25 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17109
26 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17110
27 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17112
28 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17114
29 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17116
30 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17117
31 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17118
32 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17122
33 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17125
34 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17127
35 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17130
36 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17133
37 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17137
38 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17138
39 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17139
40 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17142
41 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17144
42 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17149
43 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17151
44 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17153
45 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17155
46 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17160
47 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17161
48 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17163
49 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17168
50 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-063
51 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-044
52 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-135
53 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-002
54 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-083
55 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-028
56 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-069
57 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-070
58 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-104
59 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-049
60 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-117
61 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-066
62 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-036
63 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-043
64 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-055
65 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-065
66 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-132
67 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-003
68 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-137
69 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-090
70 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-008
71 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-037
72 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-111
73 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-052
74 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-123
75 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-087
76 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-017
77 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-015
78 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-092
79 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-001
80 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-105
81 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-059
82 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-072
83 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-030
84 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-081
85 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-050
86 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-088
87 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-035
88 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-019
89 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-031
90 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-010
91 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-023
92 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-014
93 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-074
94 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-004
95 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-128
96 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-033
97 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-129
98 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-041
99 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-108
100 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-134
101 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-102
102 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-076
103 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-047
104 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230109 Locker Room Cleanout-026
105 / 105
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

The Panthers continued the process Wednesday by interviewing Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

news

Jaycee Horn named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The second-year cornerback rebounded from a frustrating foot injury early in his rookie season to earn notice as one of the league's ascending cover men.

news

Ask The Old Guy: The search continues

The Panthers are still in the middle of looking for a head coach, but there were plenty of other issues on readers' minds this week, as we begin the sorting of the offseason.

news

For Ikem Ekwonu, his rookie year was just a start

The 2022 first-round left tackle knows the expectations will increase, but his growth during his first season lends a sense of stability at a time when the Panthers have other questions.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 1.0: Kicking off the offseason

Media members mocked quarterbacks to the Panthers in the first round.

news

Derrick Brown already looking to the future

The Panthers' defensive tackle had a career season in 2022, but he is eager to position himself toward bigger things for the next year.

news

Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former Boston College linebacker and Memphis running back were a part of this year's 18-player class for their incredible college careers, which carried over to the NFL.

news

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

GM Scott Fitterer said the team's in a good position heading into the coaching search, and interim coach Steve Wilks kept the focus on the players at the end of his 6-6 run.

Advertising