For Ikem Ekwonu, his rookie year was just a start

And that work isn't going to stop. Ekwonu said he had a number of specific plans this offseason, including continuing to work with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, who brings a number of top linemen to work together at his gym in Texas, to learn from him and each other.

"I don't want to take too long without doing positional work," Ekwonu said. "I know me; I want to make sure I keep that muscle memory. It varies from guy to guy, but my plan is to do some things this offseason. I'll work with Duke, work on my own, and some other guys I work with. But it's definitely something I want to continue to work on."

If he improves, another thing will happen for the Charlotte native — the expectations will increase. After going so long without an answer at the position like they had with Gross for a decade, going into a new year with a name written in ink on the 2023 depth chart will bring a sense of security, and potential, as long as he builds on what he did in his first season.

It's been some time since the Panthers' offensive line was a thing they could count on. Now, it's almost a known at a time when there are so many unknowns. They still have a few outstanding issues (right guard Austin Corbett tore his ACL in the finale, Christensen is facing a few months of rehab after breaking his ankle in New Orleans, and center Bradley Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent). But with Ekwonu in place, they're starting in a better place than they have in a long time.

"There's definitely a standard we set for ourselves this year," Ekwonu said of the line in general and himself in particular. "That's what we want to keep going.