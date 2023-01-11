Derrick Brown already looking to the future

"Personally, I'll say I'm going to take a few days and reflect on the season, then I'm going to get started on next year, to be honest," Brown said while packing up his locker to close out the season. "Had a decent year; looking for an exciting year next year, so I'm going to go ahead and put all my focus that way."

Brown started the season shedding his weight to 320 pounds, the result of an intentional offseason for the former first-round draft pick. He went on to outpace his first two years in the league by a longshot – tallying 26 more tackles and three more pass deflections than last season, and adding his first career interception (a one-handed grab against Jameis Winston in Week 3).

Brown said he "came into himself" more this year, an improvement he had felt since the preseason.

"It's just one of those things where I felt comfortable from the day I stepped into camp and all the offseason work I did last year," Brown said. "I came into a spot where I was (ready to) be dominant this year."