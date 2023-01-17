Ask The Old Guy: The search continues

------------------------------------------------------

So first, let me start by saying I may not be an "OLD" guy, but I was born in Winston-Salem in September of 1988 and grew up just outside downtown Charlotte, so I can sorta remember bits and pieces of day one Panthers. Mainly I remember taking part in the Billy Graham event and being a young whipper snapper singing gospel on the Ericsson Stadium field. I remember the highs of our first win ever, the now famous X-Clown play (I know it's not your fault, but Mr. Smith got shafted due to being so good on a subpar team), and of course, the highs of the Cam Newton/Ron Rivera age. With the highs comes the lows like the embarrassing and horrendous 1-15 season and Mr. Sam Mills being diagnosed with cancer. Sorry I could talk mirth and misery of my beloved Panthers all day. OK so I'm guessing I need to actually ask a question, so here goes:

That long intro leads to my question, I know the NFL is tough but are we the only team in the league to never have back-to-back winning seasons? Do you have any thoughts or beliefs as to why we don't? — Chris, Thomasville, GA

That's a lot to unpack. Then again, so is the history of this football team. But letters like this one underscore the connection sports teams have with fans, which runs deeper than purchasers of other consumer goods. Those communal experiences, whether they're a tent revival or a ball game, are what bring people back and hold them together. Those things last.

And as to the actual question, yes, it's correct. The Panthers have not had back-to-back winning seasons, and every other current team in the NFL has had at least one such instance before. What I can also suggest is I'm not sure that's the most reliable way to measure success.

I remember having this argument with Mark Packer at the local sports talk radio station back in the mid-2000s when the team was about 10 years old. It felt arbitrary then, and it still does. Back then, the only thing that kept the Panthers from having back-to-back-to-back winning seasons was Steve Smith breaking his leg in the 2004 opener and the team getting off to a 1-7 start because of it. They went to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game on either side of it. So was that a good team? Of course, it was. It was just unfortunate. But Mark kept beating that drum, and a lot of people listened to him. Mark is very good at sports talk and also drum-beating, and I admire his stamina.

Also, the Panthers won 34 games and three straight division titles from 2013-15. Was that run invalidated because they went 7-8-1 in the middle of it? If they'd have gone 9-7 two years in a row but never made it out of the wild card round and then went a decade without going to the playoffs, would that be better?

Obviously, you'd always prefer consistent success, but the league doesn't work that way for many teams.

It took the Falcons 42 years before they ever did it for the first time in 2016 and 2017, and the fact the Jaguars did it in 2004-05 doesn't change the fact they're also about 35 games worse than the Panthers over the same 28 seasons they've been in business. The Browns last did it in 1988-89, so I guess if you count them as "the new Browns," they haven't either. The Cardinals had back-to-back winning seasons in 2014-15, but they're also 581-790-41 all-time (.424).

It's a real stat, and it ain't great, but it's just weird to me that it's the only thing some people latch onto. The Panthers are 212-237-1 in 28 seasons (.472 winning percentage). The team immediately above them on the all-time winning percentage list is Buffalo (462-495-8 .483). The teams below them on the list include the entire NFC South (New Orleans 403-460-5 .467, Atlanta 383-493-6 .437, and Tampa Bay 299-442-1 .404), along with the Bengals, Lions, Jets, Cardinals, Texans, and Jaguars.

It could be worse. It could be better. It is, as the wise Eastern philosopher John Fox said, what it is. But the dispersal of winning seasons seems less important to me than their frequency or intensity.