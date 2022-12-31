Year In Review: How 2022 became one of the wildest years in Panthers history

OCTOBER

They did not beat the Cardinals. Mayfield threw two picks, they were 2-of-12 again on third down; it was getting rough, and the 49ers were rolling in the next week. It didn't get better. Mayfield threw another pick, and another 3-of-15 on third down. At this point, it's a trend. Making matters worse, the 49ers fans in the stands stood out in their high-contrast red jerseys, and the locals who were there were angry. And Mayfield was hurt late.

The next day, it was time for a change. Time had run out on the Matt Rhule experiment after an 11-27 record during his time. Wilks was named interim head coach.

"A lot of time has passed here," Tepper said on Oct. 10. "We have the record we have; there are different reasons that go into that. I think there has been progress of some sort, but we're just not getting over the hump. And we've got to get over the hump."

Tepper also referenced the use of resources (chasing quarterbacks had cost dollars and a lot of draft picks, and the Panthers only had nine of those the next two years at that moment) and the structure of the organization, saying he'd probably look for more "balance" between the coach and GM next time.

The next day, Wilks got his chance to talk about what was next, and there were a few common themes. One, there was no B-S; he was here to try to win some games and thought they had a chance to do so. Two, he made it clear he didn't accept the premise that things were never good here since he was part of a staff that won three straight division titles from 2013-15. The fact the 2014 team won the division at 7-8-1 also served as an object lesson, an unsubtle reminder that 1-4 wasn't necessarily insurmountable. But while Wilks didn't make a big deal out of his Charlotte roots or his background, he did bring another message with him that day.

"It means a lot to me; it means a lot to this organization," Wilks began. "It's just like anything; when you come to an organization, it has to be taught, it has to be understood. This is our mantra; this is what we're about.

"Yes, we do have a lot of young guys, but we're at the point in our season that it's about Keep Pounding. In order for us to turn this around, that's the mindset that we have to have."

They did not immediately begin.

The first game was in Los Angeles, against a Rams team that hadn't fulfilled its hard-luck mission of the year. They appeared to be still good. And the Panthers were without their starting quarterback.

Mayfield tried to work out the Friday before the trip, and Wilks stood and watched him and was impressed with his toughness. If he had 22 guys that tough, he'd love it. But Mayfield couldn't really move the way you need to (and he hadn't been so good that it seemed vital to rush him).

So Wilks embarked on his second game with a clear plan. They were going to run. A lot. He swapped out centers, putting the bigger Bradley Bozeman in the lineup. And they weren't going to let Walker make mistakes. The backup quarterback barely threw past the line of scrimmage, and they couldn't muster enough points to make a difference. But Wilks saw something. Even in late December, after they were clearly making a run, Wilks harkened back to that game as a turning point.

"I saw it quickly," he said. "You know, even though we didn't have the results that we wanted, coming off the Rams game, the physicality and effort up front, I saw was really established in that mentality, running the ball that way we did in the first half against those guys."

Other things happened that day. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who had a career year in 2020, got a raise, and then sort of disappeared, wasn't happy with his usage. So he pitched a fit, twice getting into with his position coach on the sideline. Wilks sent him to the locker room. He flew home with the team but would never put on the uniform again.

At 1 p.m. the next day, Wilks was going to have a team meeting. Anderson was going to be an example. So minutes before that meeting started, they traded him to the Cardinals, getting two late draft picks in 2024 and 2025. It wasn't much, but in this case, the principle mattered, and Anderson wasn't going to be here anyway.

That was followed by an uncomfortable week.

Trading a malcontent plus interim coach plus a 1-5 record usually equals fire sale. But the Panthers were determined not to have one. McCaffrey was different though. He's a star, but a star at a non-premium position with a premium contract. And there were contenders who wanted him. At that point, it became an auction.

The 49ers immediately wanted in and kept upping the offer, competing against their division rivals, the Rams. Eventually, the Panthers would get four picks, the equivalent in value to a late first-rounder, and the Panthers swallowed hard and sent their most marketable star packing. Suddenly, they had 14 picks in the next two drafts, and seven in the first five rounds next year.

There were calls about other players, young stars on rookie deals. But Fitterer held fast, and wasn't going to give those guys away because that would have meant throwing in the towel on an entire season.

Still, if you thought it was bleak before, try scoring points against the Bucs this week without your best offensive player and with a quarterback the coach didn't appear to trust at the helm. Oh, by the way, your best cornerback, Jaycee Horn, is hurt and can't play.

Oct. 23 — A thing just happened.

PJ Walker, the quarterback who wouldn't have made the roster before guys started getting hurt, went out and gave the Bucs a proper thrashing. D'Onta Foreman, who barely got used before McCaffrey was traded, ran 15 times for 118 yards. Brian Burns sacked Tom Brady, putting the GOAT in the web. A 21-3 win at Bank of America Stadium was a surprise, for sure. But it just turned them into a 2-5 team that had a nice moment. Or maybe it turned them into something else.