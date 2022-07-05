What They're Saying: Brian Burns earning notice as a top pass-rusher

Jul 05, 2022 at 04:51 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Brian Burns is still working on getting better, because he has high standards for himself.

The standards other people are comparing him to continue to grow as well.

Burns was recently highlighted in an article on ESPN.com, using votes from personnel executives, coaches, and players, to determine the top 10 players in the league in specific categories.

Burns was ranked eighth among the league's top pass-rushers, after making his first Pro Bowl last season.

The only players listed ahead of him in the rankings were T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Maxx Crosby, Von Miller, and Chandler Jones.

That's select company for the 24-year-old Burns.

"Rare athlete," an NFC scout said in the piece. "Can be deployed any way in any scheme, and you have to know where he is. Can cover better than some stack linebackers. Commands attention every down for where he lines up."

Burns cited the influence of Jones, in particular, saying he used his time at the Pro Bowl last year to pick the brain of the veteran pass-rusher.

Now, we'll get to see if Burns can build on the promise he's shown in his first three seasons, and potentially move himself up future lists.

PHOTOS: Best of Brian Burns throughout his career in Carolina

Brian Burns ranks ninth in franchise history with 25.5 career sacks, the most by all NFL players that entered the league since 2019.

