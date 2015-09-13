Broadcast Info: Panthers at Jaguars

Sep 13, 2015 at 12:45 AM

GAME PREVIEW | WHAT TO WATCH

The Panthers open the 2015 regular season on the road Sunday, September 13th as the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Since entering the NFL as expansion teams in 1995, the Panthers and Jaguars have met just five previous times in the regular season. Jacksonville holds a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series, but the Panthers won 16-10 in their last meeting, a game that featured quarterback Cam Newton's first career game-winning drive.

TELEVISION BROADCAST:FOX, DIRECTV 710

On the call: Chris Myers (Play-by-Play); Ronde Barber (Analyst); Jennifer Hale (Sideline) 

150911_broadcastinfo_CARvsJAX.jpg

(Broadcast Map courtesy of 506sports.com)

Panthers Postgame Show (immediately after all games on the Panthers Televition Network): The postgame show is a live simulcast of the Panthers Radio Network's broadcast featuring a game recap, highlights with radio calls, interviews and analysis by special guests from the Panthers and around the league. For more information on the Panthers Television Network on Time Warner Sports Channel, click here.

RADIO BROADCAST: Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 804 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Panthers.comPanthers App

On the call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play); Jim Szoke (Analyst), Eugene Robinson (Color Analyst); Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides eight hours of game day programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Carolina Panthers mobile and tablet app. You can follow the Carolina Panthers radio department on twitter at @Panthers_Radio.

ONLINE: New for the 2015 Season, NFL Game Pass is your way to access more football. NFL Fans can watch live games in the preseason, and watch all regular season and postseason games on-demand. NFL Game Pass comes loaded with features including:

•    All 256 Regular Season games on-demand, in HD and commercial free
•    The 2015 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 50, on-demand
•    Thousands of games available in the game archive, dating back to the 2009 Season
•    An expanded Super Bowl archive allowing you to relive classic Super Bowl matchups
•    NFL Films and NFL Network exclusive content, on-demand, including shows like Hard Knocks and A Football Life

Watch games anywhere with availability on desktops and select connected TV devices. Also available on smartphones and tablets with the NFL Game Pass app or within the NFL Mobile app. Visit nfl.com/gamepass to learn more and start your free trial today.

SOCIAL MEDIA:Fans can stay connected and get the latest news by following the Carolina Panthers on Facebook, Instagram and twitter

MOBILE: Fans can download the Carolina Panthers official mobile and tablet app for live scores and stats, news and more. Fans living inside the region of North Carolina and South Carolina can also listen to the radio broadcast for free. To download the app,click here.

Practice: Week 1

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game at the Jaguars.

LB David Mayo
1 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
2 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
3 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
4 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
5 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
6 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
7 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
8 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
9 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
10 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
11 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
12 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
13 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
14 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
15 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
16 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
17 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Lou Young and Josh Norman
18 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
19 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
20 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
21 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
22 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman, S Tre Boston and S Dean Marlowe
23 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe and S Tre Boston
24 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
25 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
26 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
27 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
28 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and WR Devin Funchess
29 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
30 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
31 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
32 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
33 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
34 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QBs Cam Newton and Derek Anderson
35 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
36 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
37 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
38 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
39 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
40 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
41 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
42 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
43 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
44 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
45 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
46 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
47 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
48 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
49 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
50 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
51 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
52 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
53 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
54 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
55 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
56 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
57 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
58 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
59 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
60 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawaan Short
61 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
62 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
63 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
64 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
65 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
66 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T David Foucault and G Andrew Norwell
67 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
68 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
69 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
70 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
71 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
72 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
73 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
74 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
75 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
76 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
77 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
78 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
79 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
80 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Brian Blechen
81 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
82 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
83 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
84 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott
85 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott and T Daryl Williams
86 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott and G Chris Scott
87 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen
88 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
89 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
90 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
91 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
92 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
93 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
94 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
95 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
96 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
97 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
98 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
99 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Konly Ealy
100 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawaan Short
101 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
102 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
103 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
104 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
105 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
106 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
107 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
108 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Damiere Byrd, WR Jerricho Cotchery and WR Kevin Norwood
109 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
110 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
111 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
112 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
113 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
114 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
115 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
116 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
117 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
118 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
119 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano and P Brad Nortman
120 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising