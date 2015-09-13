Broadcast Info: Panthers at Jaguars

(Broadcast Map courtesy of 506sports.com)

Panthers Postgame Show (immediately after all games on the Panthers Televition Network): The postgame show is a live simulcast of the Panthers Radio Network's broadcast featuring a game recap, highlights with radio calls, interviews and analysis by special guests from the Panthers and around the league. For more information on the Panthers Television Network on Time Warner Sports Channel, click here.

RADIO BROADCAST: Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 804 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Panthers.com, Panthers App

On the call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play); Jim Szoke (Analyst), Eugene Robinson (Color Analyst); Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides eight hours of game day programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Carolina Panthers mobile and tablet app. You can follow the Carolina Panthers radio department on twitter at @Panthers_Radio.

