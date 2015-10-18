Broadcast Info: Panthers at Seahawks

Oct 18, 2015 at 12:00 AM

TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX, DIRECTV 710 

On The Call: Sam Rosen (Play-by-Play); John Lynch (Analyst); Pam Oliver (Sideline)

151016_broadcastmap_seattle.jpg

(Broadcast Map courtesy of 506sports.com)

Panthers Postgame Show (immediately after all games on the Panthers Televition Network): The postgame show is a live simulcast of the Panthers Radio Network's broadcast featuring a game recap, highlights with radio calls, interviews and analysis by special guests from the Panthers and around the league. For more information on the Panthers Television Network on Time Warner Sports Channel, click here.

NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST:Sports USA

On The Call: Larry Kahn (Play-by-Play), Hank Bauer (Analyst), Troy West (Sideline)

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 82 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, WGSP 102.3 FM (Spanish Broadcast), Panthers.com, Panthers Mobile

On The Call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play), Jim Szoke (Analyst), Eugene Robinson (Analyst), Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides eight hours of game day programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Panthers' official mobile and tablet app. To listen to today's game broadcast, click here.

ONLINE: New for the 2015 Season, NFL Game Pass is your way to access more football. NFL Fans can watch live games in the preseason, and watch all regular season and postseason games on-demand. NFL Game Pass comes loaded with features including:

•    All 256 Regular Season games on-demand, in HD and commercial free
•    The 2015 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 50, on-demand
•    Thousands of games available in the game archive, dating back to the 2009 Season
•    An expanded Super Bowl archive allowing you to relive classic Super Bowl matchups
•    NFL Films and NFL Network exclusive content, on-demand, including shows like Hard Knocks and A Football Life

Watch games anywhere with availability on desktops and select connected TV devices. Also available on smartphones and tablets with the NFL Game Pass app or within the NFL Mobile app. Visit nfl.com/gamepass to learn more.

MOBILE: Fans can download the Carolina Panthers official mobile and tablet app for live scores and stats, news and more. Fans living inside the region of North Carolina and South Carolina can also listen to the radio broadcast for free. To download the app, click here.

