Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

The Panthers conclude the 2015 preseason against the Steelers, Carolina's most common preseason opponent. The Panthers and Steelers are facing off for the 13th consecutive year tonight, the 17th time in 21 seasons, with Pittsburgh leading the series 10-6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Field.

TELEVISION BROADCAST:Panthers TV Network, WCCB-TV in the Charlotte market, Time Warner Cable SportsChannel

On the call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play); Mike Rucker (Color Analyst); Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Television Network covers the Carolinas and extends into parts of Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia. It originates from WCCB in Charlotte. Friday's preseason game will air on both WCCB (Ch. 18) and the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel (Ch. 323) in the Charlotte market. For a complete listing of television broadcast network affiliates and programming information, click here.

NOTE:This game will be blacked out on the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel in the Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville/New Bern, N.C., markets only. Fans in those markets can still watch on their local Panthers TV Network affiliate.

RADIO BROADCAST:Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 804 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Panthers.com, Panthers App

On the call: Jim Szoke (Play-by-Play); Eugene Robinson (Color Analyst); Mike Craft (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides over seven hours of preseason programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Carolina Panthers mobile and tablet app.