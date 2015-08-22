Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Dolphins

The Panthers will host the Miami Dolphins in the second game, and home opener, of the 2015 NFL preseason on Saturday Aug. 22 at 7:00 p.m. This marks the fifth preseason meeting between the teams, with the series split at two games.

TELEVISION BROADCAST:Panthers TV Network, WCCB-TV in the Charlotte market, Time Warner Cable SportsChannel

On the call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play); Mike Rucker (Color Analyst); Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Television Network covers the Carolinas and extends into parts of Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia. It originates from WCCB in Charlotte. Saturday's preseason game will air on both WCCB (Ch. 18) and the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel (Ch. 323) in the Charlotte market. For a complete listing of television broadcast network affiliates and programming information, click here.

NOTE:This game will be blacked out on the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel in the Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville/New Bern, N.C., markets only. Fans in those markets can still watch on their local Panthers TV Network affiliate.

RADIO BROADCAST:Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 804 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Panthers.com, Panthers App

On the call: Jim Szoke (Play-by-Play); Eugene Robinson (Color Analyst); Sharon Thorsland (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides over seven hours of preseason programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Carolina Panthers mobile and tablet app.