Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Eagles

Oct 25, 2015 at 12:00 AM

TELEVISION BROADCAST: Nationally broadcast on NBC, WCNC-TV in Charlotte

On The Call: Al Michaels (Play-by-Play), Chris Collinsworth (Analyst), Michele Tafoya (Sideline) Panthers Postgame Show (immediately after all games on the Panthers Televition Network):** The postgame show is a live simulcast of the Panthers Radio Network's broadcast featuring a game recap, highlights with radio calls, interviews and analysis by special guests from the Panthers and around the league. For more information on the Panthers Television Network on Time Warner Sports Channel, click here.

NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST:Westwood One Sports

On The Call: Wayne Larrivee (Play-by-Play), James Lofton (Analyst)

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 226 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, WGSP 102.3 FM (Spanish Broadcast), Panthers.com, Panthers Mobile

On The Call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play), Jim Szoke (Analyst), Eugene Robinson (Analyst), Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides eight hours of game day programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Panthers' official mobile and tablet app. To listen to today's game broadcast, click here.

ONLINE: New for the 2015 Season, NFL Game Pass is your way to access more football. NFL Fans can watch live games in the preseason, and watch all regular season and postseason games on-demand. NFL Game Pass comes loaded with features including:

•    All 256 Regular Season games on-demand, in HD and commercial free
•    The 2015 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 50, on-demand
•    Thousands of games available in the game archive, dating back to the 2009 Season
•    An expanded Super Bowl archive allowing you to relive classic Super Bowl matchups
•    NFL Films and NFL Network exclusive content, on-demand, including shows like Hard Knocks and A Football Life

Watch games anywhere with availability on desktops and select connected TV devices. Also available on smartphones and tablets with the NFL Game Pass app or within the NFL Mobile app. Visit nfl.com/gamepass to learn more.

MOBILE: Fans can download the Carolina Panthers official mobile and tablet app for live scores and stats, news and more. Fans living inside the region of North Carolina and South Carolina can also listen to the radio broadcast for free. To download the app, click here.

Practice: Week 7

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game versus the Eagles.

LB Luke Kuechly
1 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
2 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano and P Brad Nortman
3 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
4 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Chas Alecxih, DT Kawann Short and DE Ryan Delaire
5 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
6 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
7 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
8 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
9 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
10 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
11 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
12 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
13 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
14 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
15 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil and G Andrew Norwell
16 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
17 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
18 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
19 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
20 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
21 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
22 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
23 / 78
QB Cam Newton
24 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
25 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
26 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
27 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
28 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
29 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey
30 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
31 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
32 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
33 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
34 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
35 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
36 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
37 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
38 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
39 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
40 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Ben Jacobs and A.J. Klein
41 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
42 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Backs
43 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
44 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
45 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, Sr.
46 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
47 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
48 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
49 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
50 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
51 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
52 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
53 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RBs Brandon Wegher and Cameron Artis-Payne
54 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Running Backs
55 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
56 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
57 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
58 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
59 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen
60 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
61 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
62 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Lou Young
63 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
64 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
65 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
66 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
67 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
68 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula and Head Coach Ron Rivera
69 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WRs Jerricho Cothcery and Ted Ginn, Jr.
70 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
71 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
72 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
73 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
74 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
75 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
76 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Marcus Ball
77 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
78 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising