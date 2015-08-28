Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Patriots

The Panthers continue the preseason with the team's second consecutive home game as the New England Patriots visit Charlotte on Friday night. This marks the eighth preseason meeting between the teams and second in as many years. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

TELEVISION BROADCAST:Panthers TV Network, WCCB-TV in the Charlotte market, Time Warner Cable SportsChannel

On the call: Mick Mixon (Play-by-Play); Mike Rucker (Color Analyst); Jordan Gross (Sideline)

The Panthers Television Network covers the Carolinas and extends into parts of Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia. It originates from WCCB in Charlotte. Friday's preseason game will air on both WCCB (Ch. 18) and the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel (Ch. 323) in the Charlotte market. For a complete listing of television broadcast network affiliates and programming information, click here.

NOTE:This game will be blacked out on the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel in the Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville/New Bern, N.C., markets only. Fans in those markets can still watch on their local Panthers TV Network affiliate.

RADIO BROADCAST:Panthers Radio Network, WBT-AM 1110 AM / 99.3 FM in the Charlotte market, 804 on Sirius / XM Satellite Radio, Panthers.com, Panthers App

On the call: Jim Szoke (Play-by-Play); Eugene Robinson (Color Analyst); Sharon Thorsland (Sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network provides over seven hours of preseason programming locally on WBT AM/FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday on WBT 1110 AM and 99.3 FM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on Panthers.com or on the Carolina Panthers mobile and tablet app.