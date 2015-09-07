Brown, Ginn named starting wide receivers

CHARLOTTE – Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that "right now" the Panthers' starting receivers for Sunday's season opener at Jacksonville will be Ted Ginn, Jr., and Corey Brown.

Three minutes later, Rivera changed course – sort of.

"Corey – excuse me, Philly – is progressing nicely," Rivera said. "I'm going to call him Philly. Philly catches the ball. Corey is a nice young man."

Shortly after Rivera's press conference, Brown reached out to the Panthers via Twitter and asked that his name be changed back to Philly on the team website after he changed it to Corey in the offseason.

Corey Brown struggled with drops this preseason to put his starting role and possibly his roster spot in jeopardy. But as an undrafted rookie in 2014, Philly Brown caught 21 passes for 296 yards – averaging a team-best 14.1 yards per catch – while having the same number of drops (two) as touchdowns.

"He has showed the confidence you're looking for in the last couple of practices, and he had the catch the other night against Pittsburgh," Rivera said. "He's working himself back in as far as his confidence."

Rivera's confidence in the wide receiver group also is growing as the Panthers piece together their plan in the wake of top receiver Kelvin Benjamin's season-ending knee injury.

"One person doesn't make a team – that's why we are a team," fullback Mike Tolbert said. "Kelvin is a big piece, but at the same time we have guys that can make up for him."

Here are Rivera's remarks on the five receivers who made the 53-man roster, starting with Corey, er, Philly.