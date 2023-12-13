Bryce Young learning how to "flush it and go back to work"

"I think he's come back, I think that's what a competitor does," Tabor said. "I think all players do that to certain degrees. You talked about the (blocked) punt earlier; it bothers me tremendously. And you know, all you can do now is let it drive you and go. And I think that's what Bryce will do."

Tabor mentioned when he gave players the day off Monday that part of it was to allow them to clear their heads a bit, and Young acknowledged that it helped to "reset."

"So I definitely felt like there's energy and a juice out there that comes with it," Young said. "And again, we have to carry that out and then carry it into Sunday."

That's the most important part, the playing better. Until he does that, the accumulation of soft skills won't matter as much. But even though the people he's going over film with have changed this year, he said he sensed he was picking things up more quickly now, which is what you'd hope for at this point in a long year.

"It's just being more comfortable as far as executing and seeing it efficiently and seeing it quicker," Young said. "And it's still the same stuff that you look for, and obviously, you've got different concepts, you get different schemes, and that plays a part. It's just how quickly and how efficiently I'm able to do that, and I feel like I'm growing in that and have to still continue to grow."

And as he does, he's learning how to handle things he's never had to handle, and to do it from the center of the spotlight, and not let images like last Sunday's dejection become the norm. Even if he's not feeling energy, as the quarterback, he has to project it for the rest of them.