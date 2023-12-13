Bryce Young learning how to "flush it and go back to work"

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Bryce Young
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — "Energy" was not a word anyone would have used to describe Bryce Young last Sunday as he sat slouched in a folding chair in the locker room at the Caesars Superdome after one of the worst of a season of too many disappointing results.

And it's not that he's bubbly and cracking jokes in a press conference setting anyway, but Wednesday was a different vibe, back from dejected and once again with the steady delivery he's taken to the lectern each week. More important was the manner he carried onto the practice field.

Getting back to center is a trait Bryce Young has had to learn as a rookie, and he's learning the new skill well, according to his teammates. He only experienced four losses in three years at Alabama, but they've lost six in a row since the lone win this year, which makes being resilient a survival skill. It's hard to learn how to deal with adversity until you experience some.

Related Links

"I think that's probably where I've seen the most growth in him. It's just his maturity to come back on a Wednesday and just flush it and go back to work," veteran receiver Adam Thielen said Wednesday. "It's tough, especially when he's used to winning. It's tough, and it's a different, it's a tough league, especially at the quarterback position.

"But yeah, just his ability to kind of come back on Wednesday and just have the energy and focus to just kind of try to figure out a way to win. I think it's just his attitude and his mindset throughout the building throughout the week after a tough loss or after a tough game. His kind of energy and attitude as the weeks have progressed has gotten significantly better."

That Thielen sees it is telling because a veteran of 10 years in the league knows about the long view.

Bryce Young, Thomas Brown
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Young is not the first rookie quarterback to struggle, and interim coach Chris Tabor drew the parallel to Peyton Manning, who led the league in interceptions as a rookie and went 3-13 before turning things around.

"I've seen quarterbacks be great quarterbacks because of what they went through in their rookie season," Tabor said. "What was that player's name? Peyton Manning? He turned out OK.

"And I get your question, but I'll be honest with you: I'm going to stay more on the positive side than looking at the negative side because I think the negative side, it's way too easy. It's too easy of a conversation. The positive side, it's hard. You've got to grind through; you've got to keep going. And I'd rather be on that side because that's the challenge, and that's what competitors like."

The Panthers clearly have a long-term investment in Young and his development, which was part of the reason for a midseason coaching change (something else he never had to learn to deal with at Alabama). So, as he looked back at the Saints game in which he completed a season-low 36.1 percent of his passes for a season-low passer rating of 48.0, he worked to compartmentalize the lessons and then move on.

Tabor said he saw it in the way Young processed the game tape corrections and transitioned to the practice field Wednesday.

"I think he's come back, I think that's what a competitor does," Tabor said. "I think all players do that to certain degrees. You talked about the (blocked) punt earlier; it bothers me tremendously. And you know, all you can do now is let it drive you and go. And I think that's what Bryce will do."

Tabor mentioned when he gave players the day off Monday that part of it was to allow them to clear their heads a bit, and Young acknowledged that it helped to "reset."

"So I definitely felt like there's energy and a juice out there that comes with it," Young said. "And again, we have to carry that out and then carry it into Sunday."

That's the most important part, the playing better. Until he does that, the accumulation of soft skills won't matter as much. But even though the people he's going over film with have changed this year, he said he sensed he was picking things up more quickly now, which is what you'd hope for at this point in a long year.

"It's just being more comfortable as far as executing and seeing it efficiently and seeing it quicker," Young said. "And it's still the same stuff that you look for, and obviously, you've got different concepts, you get different schemes, and that plays a part. It's just how quickly and how efficiently I'm able to do that, and I feel like I'm growing in that and have to still continue to grow."

And as he does, he's learning how to handle things he's never had to handle, and to do it from the center of the spotlight, and not let images like last Sunday's dejection become the norm. Even if he's not feeling energy, as the quarterback, he has to project it for the rest of them.

"I think he's learned that at the quarterback position, people are looking and watching, and they're looking to see how you respond to adversity," Thielen said. "And so I think he's kind of learned that, hey, you know, this is my natural tendency maybe, but I got to kind of come out my comfort zone. That's what you've got to do."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/13

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday in Week 15.

231213 WK 15 Practice 1-126
1 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-100
2 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-060
3 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-230
4 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-226
5 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-215
6 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-093
7 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-214
8 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-094
9 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-068
10 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-075
11 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-079
12 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-053
13 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-054
14 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-051
15 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-074
16 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-046
17 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-048
18 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-231
19 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-034
20 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-032
21 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-037
22 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-031
23 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-044
24 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-023
25 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-002
26 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-205
27 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-006
28 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-211
29 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-169
30 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-210
31 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-179
32 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-197
33 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-206
34 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-208
35 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-189
36 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-183
37 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-174
38 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-212
39 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-170
40 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-136
41 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-148
42 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-143
43 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-167
44 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-125
45 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-142
46 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-117
47 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-139
48 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-118
49 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-108
50 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-098
51 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-105
52 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-103
53 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231213 WK 15 Practice 1-161
54 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Black helmets are back

The Panthers are wearing their alternate helmets for the first time this season in Sunday's game against the Falcons. Plus more from Wednesday's practice.
news

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Brian Burns among those out of practice

The veteran pass-rusher was sidelined Wednesday with an ankle injury, among a number of players not practicing in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
news

Carolina Panthers and Bank of America extend naming rights agreement

The deal is an extension of the partnership started in 2004, as the building has become far more than the site of football games.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Hard to see the next steps

The record's not good, and the performance on offense caused some to lose hope. But the path forward might not be as long as it seems. Plus a serious investigation, a Paul Harvey reference, and more.
news

Roof Above's Sandra Smith named Changemaker Award winner

Smith, the director of food services for our area's leading advocate for homeless services, will be honored as part of this weekend's Inspire Change festivities.
news

Panthers Announce Inspire Change game theme

"Representation Matters: Celebrating Black Culture" will be the focus, in the week leading up to and during the Panthers' game with the Falcons on Dec. 17.
news

Monday Brew: Read the room, then clean up mistakes

Interim coach Chris Tabor gave players Monday off, though there were still plenty of them in the building for treatment and workouts and their own meetings.
news

Snap Counts: Week 14 at New Orleans

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Saints.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Saints

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Punt-turned-touchdown among the "catastrophic mistakes"

A blocked punt, which was later ruled a fumble, was a pivotal moment in the 28-6 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
news

Passing game tries to go deep, can't connect

The Panthers tried going downfield more often Sunday, but managed just 137 yards through the air, their second-lowest output of the season.
Advertising