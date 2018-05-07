C.J. Anderson out to prove himself - again

CHARLOTTE – Growing up in a troubled home but becoming a grown-up because of it, he found a safe place on the football field.

He will be forever appreciative of what the game has done for him, yet he's never felt appreciated.

In some ways, C.J. Anderson is a walking -- better yet a running -- contradiction. Maybe that's why he's so hard to bring down.

"Luckily I had the football talent to make it to the NFL, but a lot of people get credit for putting me in the position I'm in today," said Anderson, a 1,000-yard running back for the Broncos in 2017 who signed a one-year contract with the Panthers. "Football was a way out, and it became something I loved to do. I'm still having fun. It's still a kids' game.

"When I'm out there, I'm 10 years old again."

Anderson has been brought in by the Panthers to do some of the things Jonathan Stewart did the last 10 years. Carolina released its all-time leader rusher earlier this offseason, and Monday they filled his shoes with a back who's four years younger and has more pass-catching ability in addition to similar success as a power runner.

"I had a really good conversation – probably a good hour, hour-fifteen-minute conversation with Jonathan Stewart, who spoke nothing but highly of the organization," Anderson said. "After 10 years of work, the good terms he left on gave me more clarity about why this made sense. I'm excited to be here."

Looking back to his life before football, Anderson feels fortunate to be a productive adult regardless of his chosen field. Growing up in a notorious neighborhood north of Oakland, Anderson had to overcome more than long odds to make it to the NFL.