Cam Newton Spreading Joy

Dec 17, 2015 at 08:26 AM

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Cam Newton has been spreading joy to Panther Nation this season with his play on the football field, leading Carolina to an unprecedented 13-0 record.

Earlier this week, as part of Newton's second annual Santa Cam event, he was joined by fellow quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Joe Webb to spread more joy around Charlotte.

Newton and Co. visited children with disabilities, held a shopping spree for underprivileged kids, donated $7,500 to a local high school to refurbish the weight room and attended the Roaring Riot fan club party.

"I always try to use my influence in a positive way," Newton said. "Hopefully, I inspired other people to do that as well. You don't have to be a football player to do that. As we were going around to different places, everywhere we went just unbelievable support. It's just great to see. The fans and the connection with the players can take on a life of its own."

Newton did plenty of dancing and smiling as he met hundreds of his biggest fans. He's just trying to keep the party going as the Panthers prepare to play the New York Giants in Week 15.

"We are celebrating, because there is greatness in the air and people are making the most of each and every opportunity they get," Newton said. "I hope it never stops."

