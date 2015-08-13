Camp Quotes: Ed Dickson

Aug 13, 2015 at 03:00 AM
150812_dickson_inside.jpg

On if he feels 100 percent after dealing with groin injury: "I have had general soreness but the coaches took care of me and the training staff took care of me. I feel pretty much 100% and ready to go."

On what he hopes to get out of the first preseason game: "When playing Buffalo, talking about their special teams since I play special teams, their core special teams were some of the best in the league last year. That is a challenge right there for us to come out and prove who we want to be. We want to be a lot better than we were a year ago. On offense and defense, we want to grow another step from where we left off and try to kind of pick up from there."

On whether or not getting to the Pro Bowl is still in his sights: "Yeah, it is definitely a personal goal for myself but I will take a Super Bowl over a Pro Bowl any year. That is the ultimate team goal – to win that Lombardi Trophy. As far as personal goals, it would be to try to be one of the top players in this league individually. That means playing in the Pro Bowl."

On individually looking to pick up where he left off last season: "Definitely. And as a team we had some really nice numbers especially in the running game. We have that beast of a running back with Jonathan Stewart and the sky is the limit. We are a lot healthier than we were last year. Like I said, every year is different. We cannot expect to pick up where we left off but we want to get going in the right direction starting with some of these preseason games."

