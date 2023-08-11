"Cardiac," a new podcast detailing the 2003 Panthers, debuts Friday

CHARLOTTE — Twenty years ago, the Panthers embarked on a journey with a lot of new faces.
They were clearly getting better, but they went to camp with no real idea who'd start at quarterback or how all the new parts on offense would fit together.
There was no reason for them to expect it would end up in the Super Bowl.
Friday, the first episode of a new podcast series called "Cardiac" premiered, detailing the 2003 season and the rise to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
View photos of former wide receiver, Muhsin Muhammad at his Hall of Honor photo shoot.
Narrated by Panthers Radio Network play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, the series will cover the unlikely journey over the course of that season.
In this limited series, Anish Shroff relives that journey with many of the people responsible for the thrilling wins and beloved memories that helped establish the foundation of a young NFL franchise.
The series includes interviews with new Hall of Honor members Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad, along with a number of players and coaches, including Steve Smith, Jake Delhomme, Al Wallace, Kevin Donnalley, Jordan Gross, John Fox, Mike Rucker, Mike Minter, and more. There's also original play-by-play commentary from the Panthers Radio Network.
View photos of former defensive end Julius Peppers, during his Hall of Honor photo shoot.
"The journey of the 2003 Cardiac Cats is one of the great stories in our franchise history," executive producer David Langton said. "This podcast will take Panther fans through that season as told by the iconic players and coaches that took the Carolinas on an unlikely and heart-pounding ride all the way to the Super Bowl."
The series will include at least eight episodes (there's a lot of ground to cover), and new episodes will be released intermittently throughout the 2023 season.
"Cardiac" is available on Panthers.com, and wherever you get your podcasts, including the iHeart App, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.