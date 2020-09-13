How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Las Vegas in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers open the 2020 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
The game will air on CBS in select regions and be available for streaming on the Panthers app.
TELEVISION BROADCAST: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte). See the above broadcast map (courtesy of 506sports.com) to see if your local CBS station will carry the game.
On The Call: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely
STREAMING VIDEO: Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers' app if you are in the above broadcast region. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms.
Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Panthers games and other NFL games each week.
GAME PASS: If you are outside of the Panthers' market, you can purchase a GamePass subscription to watch the game on-demand after it's over. International customers can watch LIVE on GamePass.
PREGAME LIVE: This season, Carolina will host Panthers Pregame Live, presented by Bud Light, on the team's social media channels, the Panthers app and Panthers.com. Tune in 90 minutes before kickoff of every home game for expert analysis, stories of the week and exclusive live views of the team warming up at Bank of America Stadium.
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Mick Mixon, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones.
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WGSP 102.3 FM, 107.5 FM and 1310 AM in Charlotte, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
