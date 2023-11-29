Chandler Zavala placed on injured reserve

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:26 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Chandler Zavala
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The injury issues at the offensive guard continued last week, and now they have a third starter on injured reserve.

Rookie Chandler Zavala was placed on IR Wednesday after a knee injury Sunday against the Titans, which will end his rookie season.

The fourth-rounder started seven games this season on both sides of the line.

He joins Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett on IR, as the Panthers got five games combined out of last year's starters before injuries ended their seasons as well.

The move gets the Panthers roster to 50, though they have three players designated to return from IR, who could be activated soon in Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and Yetur Gross-Matos.

They have a couple of veterans on the practice squad in Justin McCray and Gabe Jackson now, which they need for depth purposes since Brett Toth and Nash Jensen were the last healthy guards left on the active roster, after Cade Mays left last week's game.

He's the 11th player on IR this season, along with the six players who were there who have been designated to return from injured reserve.

