Chandler Zavala returns with team after neck injury

Oct 08, 2023 at 06:14 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-264

DETROIT — They were immediately terrified and concerned. And then they realized it could have been many of them.

But then they heard Chandler Zavala talk to them and throw a thumbs-up in the air as he was carted off the field while strapped to a backboard with a neck injury, and they did the only thing they could do.

They went back to work.

The Panthers who were nearest to the rookie guard when he fell admitted a million thoughts raced through their mind as he lay motionless on the Ford Field turf.

"That's the scary part of what we do," center Bradley Bozeman said. "When a guy like Chandler goes down, and he's sitting there, they're taking the facemask off and getting the cart out, it's scary. But at the end of the day, we've got to move on; you've got to log back in.

"He was like, 'Hey, go get this,' so we knew he was good. But just trying to keep fighting and trying to just lock back into the moment. It's always a feeling of relief whenever they say something back, or they give the thumbs up or whatever it is. He did that, and you know, he was letting us know that he was cool."

Zavala was checked at a Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, all the tests came back well, and he joined the team at the airport and returned to Charlotte with his teammates.

Chandler Zavala injury

That was a relief for them and for everyone attached to them.

"Because that's scary. Everybody's wives and girlfriends and mothers and everyone else is watching that knowing that that could be somebody else, one of either their person or one of their close friends," Bozeman said. "There's a lot of compassion for each other. We put a lot of work in; we're brothers in this thing. "It's hard when one of your brothers goes down."

No one has more of a relationship with Zavala than left tackle Ikem Ekwonu﻿, who started next to him at NC State. So he admitted those long seconds were difficult at a personal level, in addition to the professional one.

"Obviously, I've got a little bit more history with Big Chan than some of the other guys, so I mean, it just hit that much harder," Ekwonu said. "Obviously, it's encouraging he was able to speak on the cart, tell us to keep fighting, Keep Pounding, all that sort of stuff. That part was good to see, but you just never want to see a teammate go down like that.

"I mean, the game stops for nobody, waits for nobody. Once the whistle starts up again, you've got to refocus."

231008 Lions In-Game Edits-265

In those moments, it wasn't just the offensive linemen who reacted emotionally. Outside linebacker Brian Burns also described the scene as "scary" and said hearing from Zavala and seeing him flash the thumbs-up before he was taken to the hospital was something they all needed.

"Because you never know like what's actually going on, and with the type of injuries that that's been happening in the past, you can only think the worst," Burns said. "So, I just tried to cover him with prayer, and I'm just glad to hear that he's OK. So I'm glad he did that."

After about a seven-minute break, the game resumed (with Cade Mays replacing him in the lineup) and obviously didn't go the way the Panthers were hoping. Still, head coach Frank Reich said he was grateful for the immediate medical care Zavala was able to get.

But like the rest of them, he admitted being frightened when Zavala didn't move at first.

"We get out there, and it didn't look like he was moving a lot, but a minute or so into it, I saw him move his arm. So I was hopeful there. And the medical team just did a good job, right?

"It's hard; sometimes you want to think the worst, but you really have to think the best. And I think guys have been around this league long enough to know that the medical teams do a great job. They're always going to be overcautious and protect for worst-case scenarios. So your heart goes out. You don't want it to be anything severe, but you also understand that we got the right medical people in attendance, and they're going to do a great job."

Panthers at Lions| Game Action Gallery | October 8, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

231008 Lions In-Game Edits-187
1 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-188
2 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-189
3 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-191
4 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-192
5 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-193
6 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-194
7 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-195
8 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-196
9 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-198
10 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-200
11 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-201
12 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-202
13 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-203
14 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-204
15 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-208
16 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-211
17 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-212
18 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-213
19 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-214
20 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-215
21 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-216
22 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-217
23 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-233
24 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-257
25 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-242
26 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-231
27 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-230
28 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-234
29 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-250
30 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-222
31 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-218
32 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-246
33 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-244
34 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-253
35 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-258
36 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-240
37 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-255
38 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-243
39 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-248
40 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-256
41 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-252
42 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-254
43 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-235
44 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-221
45 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-229
46 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-249
47 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-302
48 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-290
49 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-300
50 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-295
51 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-361
52 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-366
53 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-357
54 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-367
55 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-337
56 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-347
57 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-306
58 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-330
59 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-359
60 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-305
61 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-343
62 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-372
63 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-310
64 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-351
65 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-352
66 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-407
67 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-412
68 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-399
69 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-417
70 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-405
71 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-395
72 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-411
73 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-397
74 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-402
75 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-403
76 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-436
77 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-450
78 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-444
79 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-423
80 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-426
81 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-462
82 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-425
83 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-439
84 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-430
85 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-433
86 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-443
87 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-421
88 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-441
89 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-427
90 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-431
91 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-456
92 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-424
93 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-546
94 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-510
95 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-551
96 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-536
97 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-545
98 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-554
99 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-525
100 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-538
101 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-527
102 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-513
103 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-620
104 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-593
105 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-629
106 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-585
107 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-582
108 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-632
109 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-614
110 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-575
111 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-609
112 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-608
113 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-564
114 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-552
115 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-619
116 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-565
117 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-571
118 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-639
119 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-640
120 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-661
121 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-653
122 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-650
123 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-659
124 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-665
125 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-664
126 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-652
127 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-662
128 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-651
129 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-641
130 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-707
131 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-738
132 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-748
133 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-703
134 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-680
135 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-677
136 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-732
137 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-728
138 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-667
139 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-749
140 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-739
141 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-730
142 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-689
143 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-692
144 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-682
145 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-712
146 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-681
147 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-694
148 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-701
149 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-745
150 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-684
151 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-688
152 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-704
153 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-731
154 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-727
155 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-722
156 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-743
157 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-673
158 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-717
159 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-693
160 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-685
161 / 161
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich leans into message of "Keep Pounding"

The coach emphasized the need to continue to build, whether for short-term gains or long-term progress. Plus, more from Brian Burns on letting his "passion" get the better of him.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop road matchup at Detroit

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Lions. 
news

Turnovers create too deep a hole to climb out of in Detroit

The Panthers' leaders on offense discussed how they're hoping to clean up their operation after falling 42-24 against the Lions. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Detroit on a difficult day

The injury to rookie guard Chandler Zavala, who was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury, overshadowed their fifth loss to open the season.
news

Update: Chandler Zavala taken to area hospital after neck injury

The rookie guard gave a thumbs-up as he left the field, after he was placed on a backboard and carted away.
news

Inactives: Donte Jackson out today against the Lions

The Panthers will be without both starting corners from the regular season opener today in Detroit, along with safety Xavier Woods.
news

Offensive "diversity" a long-term investment

The Panthers have yet to nail down their identity on offense, but head coach Frank Reich believes that pulling together a number of perspectives will have value for the team in the months to come.
news

Five things to watch at Detroit: Improving on offense

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the Lions in Week 5. 
news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

The Panthers could be short-handed in the secondary again this week, as they prepare for a trip to the Lions.
news

Yetur Gross-Matos making plays at outside linebacker, and he wants more

Teammates and coaches heaped praise upon the fourth year outside linebacker's development in his new role within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense. 
news

Notebook: Panthers standing out in third-down defense

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said being third in the league in that category starts up front, though they've had to survive all the injuries in the secondary.
Advertising