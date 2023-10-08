Chandler Zavala returns with team after neck injury

In those moments, it wasn't just the offensive linemen who reacted emotionally. Outside linebacker Brian Burns also described the scene as "scary" and said hearing from Zavala and seeing him flash the thumbs-up before he was taken to the hospital was something they all needed.

"Because you never know like what's actually going on, and with the type of injuries that that's been happening in the past, you can only think the worst," Burns said. "So, I just tried to cover him with prayer, and I'm just glad to hear that he's OK. So I'm glad he did that."

After about a seven-minute break, the game resumed (with Cade Mays replacing him in the lineup) and obviously didn't go the way the Panthers were hoping. Still, head coach Frank Reich said he was grateful for the immediate medical care Zavala was able to get.

But like the rest of them, he admitted being frightened when Zavala didn't move at first.

"We get out there, and it didn't look like he was moving a lot, but a minute or so into it, I saw him move his arm. So I was hopeful there. And the medical team just did a good job, right?