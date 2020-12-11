Week 14 Final Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey listed as doubtful for game against Broncos

Dec 11, 2020 at 01:49 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
week14_friday_injury

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers will be without running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ this week, but they did get enough other key parts back Friday, which should help after a strange week of practice.

McCaffrey did not practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos because of a quad strain suffered in practice Wednesday.

He's missed nine of the previous 12 games this season with shoulder and ankle problems but was close to a return this week before the thigh injury popped up.

"He's doubtful," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. "We do not expect him to play."

Rhule said he understands that McCaffrey is frustrated at the likelihood of missing the game against his hometown team, for whom his father Ed played and won two Super Bowls with.

"I know how much Christian wants to play," Rhule said. "I know how much he wants to be out there. As I've told him, and as I've told any player who gets hurt, these things happen, and everything happens for a reason. Take it, deal with it, and move on with it, but nothing good comes from getting frustrated. Nothing good comes from emotion. Just deal with it as it comes.

"I'm sure for Christian, growing up as a young kid watching the Denver Broncos and watching his dad, I'm sure he wants to play in this game, but it just wasn't meant to be. He's done everything he could possibly do, and I respect the heck out of Christian, and he'll be out there cheering on his teammates."

The Panthers did get wide receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿, linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, and defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ back Friday, after they were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rhule said he expects all three to play, which helps with depth concerns that were evident this week.

That leaves just wide receiver ﻿DJ Moore﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Zach Kerr﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list among players on the active roster.

Safety ﻿Tre Boston﻿ was missing Friday with a sore hamstring and is listed as questionable. Cornerback ﻿Rasul Douglas﻿ returned after missing the previous two days for non-injury reasons. Offensive lineman ﻿Dennis Daley﻿ (concussion) and ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ (illness) remained out of practice, with Daley listed as out and Haynes questionable for Sunday.

You can read the final injury report here and see game statuses below:

Week 14 Friday practice photos

View photos from Friday's practice as the Panthers had a number of starters return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

E_MK3_0580
1 / 13
E_MK3_0344
2 / 13
E_MK3_0359
3 / 13
E_MK3_0368
4 / 13
E_MK3_0386
5 / 13
E_MK3_0491
6 / 13
E_MK3_0539
7 / 13
E_MK3_0304
8 / 13
E_MK3_0473
9 / 13
E_MK3_0573
10 / 13
E_MK3_0504
11 / 13
E_MK3_0472
12 / 13
E_MK3_0551
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Steats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
news

Bryce Young took "control" of the Panthers offense, en route to his best game

Bryce Young finished with 312 yards and two touchdowns, in the best performance yet of his rookie season, and what his teammates think is a sign of things to come.
news

Defense lacks answers for early rut

The way the Packers ran the ball early, and the early deficit the defense allowed, negated a standout performance by rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense surges, defense falters against Packers

The Panthers fell to 2-13 after an uncharacteristically poor performance on defense against Green Bay on Christmas Eve.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Packers

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

Inactives: Everyone healthy for a change

Cornerback CJ Henderson is a healthy scratch this week, heading into this afternoon's game against the Packers.
news

Five things to watch against the Packers: Bryce Young, comeback kid

The rookie quarterback authored his second game-winning drive of the season last week, but doesn't want to wait until it's almost too late in the future.
news

Gabe Jackson's first snap of the season was the sweetest

Right guard Gabe Jackson has played a lot of football the past 10 years, but his first snap Sunday was a reminder of his love for the game.
news

Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Packers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
news

Legend of the Game: Mike Tolbert

The former All-Pro fullback will be honored Sunday during the third quarter, and will hit the Keep Pounding drum. We caught up with Tolbert this week to talk about it.
Advertising