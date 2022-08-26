Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson won't play Friday

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield's going to get the start at quarterback Friday in the preseason finale, but he'll be missing a couple of offensive starters.
Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson aren't expected to play against the Bills in the final tune-up before the regular season.
Anderson has been working his way back from a quad issue (he practiced Wednesday), while McCaffrey hasn't played in the preseason in years.
Shi Smith is expected to start at receiver for Anderson, as the second-year wideout has been one of the standouts of camp so far.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receivers Andre Roberts, Brandon Zylstra, and Anderson, tight ends Ian Thomas and Colin Thompson were among a group of players coming back from injuries getting a pre-game workout, along with defensive end Amaré Barno and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.
They won't play this week, and running back Spencer Brown, safety Sam Franklin Jr., linebacker Julian Stanford, and center Bradley Bozeman are also inactive for the game.
View photos of Panthers players arriving at Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's preseason finale against Buffalo.