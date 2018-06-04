Christian McCaffrey seizing the day

CHARLOTTE – Three months ago, Christian McCaffrey witnessed what he feared was a tragic loss of life when he joined friends and family on a hike in his native Colorado.

Three months from now, when the regular season begins, McCaffrey could be shaking hands with the man who plummeted 20 feet onto a rock below on that fateful day.

"We didn't think he was going to make it, but he's living now. He's going to come out to a game this year, which will be a lot of fun," McCaffrey said. "He's walking; I don't know how he's not paralyzed. The guy is a fighter."

Dan Smoker Sr. was hiking with his grandson at Castle Rock when the 72-year-old, as McCaffrey put it, "basically fell off a cliff" as McCaffrey, two brothers and two friends happened by. They all sprang into action, and paramedics arrived quickly and were able to save Smoker's life.

"I definitely try to keep in touch with him. It's a heck of a family, a great family. It's truly a blessing and miracle," McCaffrey said. "When you see something like that, you definitely have a better appreciation for life and you take every moment in."

For McCaffrey, the football field is his happy place, and this offseason he's sharing it with his teammates. That wasn't the case last year, when McCaffrey spent OTAs at home because of a rule (since changed) restricting rookies from schools still in session.

As a result, this is McCaffrey's first full spring with the Panthers coming off a fulfilling first fall.