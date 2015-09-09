Coleman's consistent play earns starting job

It didn't take long before he was snagging interceptions and running with the first team in training camp. He stood out in the preseason as well, playing tough against the run and picking off Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the third game.

"He was the best safety in camp," fellow safety Roman Harper said. "He made a lot of plays. He's earned everything."

Last season, Harper started every game at strong safety in his first year in Carolina. He played alongside free safety Thomas DeCoud for 11 of the first 12 games, but rookie Tre Boston took over in Week 13. The fourth-round pick experienced growing pains but added much-needed speed to the secondary.

This year, Boston and Coleman battled for the starting job in training camp, and Coleman brought consistency and excellent communication to the practice field – something the Panthers were coveting from their backline defenders.

"He's the same every day. He's going to give you his best. That's important to our defense," McDermott said. "A safety is similar to a linebacker in that we need our signal callers to be consistent day in and day out. Kurt has fit in nicely."

Added Harper: "Mental errors are way down. Kurt has seen different things and he's been around the league, so he's been able to sink his teeth into this defense. He understands the whole defense, not just his position. That allows us to be more flexible and do different things. We are never in a panic."

Coleman, entering his sixth season, always tries to remain level-headed. Winning the starting job was a goal he set out to achieve, but he treats the accomplishment with a veteran perspective.

"I'm never satisfied, because I've been in situations where I knew I was good enough to start and I didn't," Coleman said. "You can't let those emotions dictate how you play because you'll always be up and down. I want to stay consistent and continue to get better.