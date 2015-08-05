Coleman showing starter's mentality

So far with the Panthers, Coleman has shown the kind of attributes that allowed him to pace the Chiefs with three interceptions despite starting just three games.

He recorded an interception in each of his first two training camp practices as a Panther.

"I'm a smart player, and I'm going to go after the ball, but this defense is predicated on being one-eleventh of it," Coleman said. "Throughout the season, you'll have your opportunities to get an interception – it's just a question of whether you're in the right spot at the right time. If you do that, plays will come your way."

He's also made a mark – and in some cases left a mark – in the run game. At one point during camp, head coach Ron Rivera reminded Coleman to be careful about the tenacity of his tackling.

"I'm physical, but I'm not looking to hurt anybody – especially my own teammates," Coleman said. "But it's a physical game, and I've got to be able to work on certain tackles.

"If I'm told to let up, I let up. But for certain inside run drills, hey, we've all got to get better, and sometimes I've got to thud you up and take you to the ground. It's not to be malicious; it's just trying to get better."

And Coleman couldn't be more fired up about how much better this already accomplished defense appears to be getting as training camp progresses.