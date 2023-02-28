Combine notebook: Doug Pederson happy to see Frank Reich back

— Pederson enjoyed a year off between his head coaching gigs, spending it bouncing around a few camps during a brief sabbatical.

But Washington coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to get right back on the horse after he was let go by the Panthers in December 2019, eager to get back in the game.

"For me, I was set," Rivera said, when asked if he considered more of a break before taking the Commanders job. "I wanted to coach, and I made that very clear. I made it clear two days after I was let go. I wanted to get back into coaching. I love it, it's what I do, and I wanted to make sure people understood it.

"I had a month, total. I really like what I do. Right now, doing the things we do, getting the team to where I really believe we have our head above water right now, I feel very confident moving forward."

— Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will do their combine press conferences tomorrow, starting at 1:30 p.m.