Full list of quarterbacks attending the 2023 combine in Indianapolis

Feb 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS – The Panthers are going to be locked in on quarterbacks at the 2023 NFL Combine, which will be held from Feb. 27-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Carolina returns just two quarterbacks in 2023 – last year's third-round selection Matt Corral, who missed his rookie year due to a preseason Lisfranc injury, and practice squader Jacob Eason.

Of the 319 prospects invited to this year's combine, 15 quarterbacks are expected to undergo medical testing, interviews with teams, and on-field drills throughout the week.

Five quarterbacks fall within NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects, headlined by Alabama's Bryce Young (3). Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (8), Will Levis out of Kentucky (9), and Florida's Anthony Richardson (14) land in the top half of Jeremiah's list. Hendon Hooker from Tennessee (50) landed in Jeremiah's second edition of the top 50 heading into this year's draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here is a list of all quarterbacks expected to attend this year's combine.

All Quarterbacks at 2023 NFL Combine

  • Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
  • Stetson Bennett, Georgia
  • Malik Cunningham, Louisville
  • Max Duggan, TCU
  • Jake Haener, Fresno State
  • Jaren Hall, BYU
  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • Will Levis, Kentucky
  • Tanner McKee, Stanford
  • Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
  • Anthony Richardson, Florida
  • C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
  • Clayton Tune, Houston
  • Bryce Young, Alabama

