Coordinators review Wild Card win, brace for Seattle

Sometimes, the opposition defends the play really well, leaving nothing open. And sometimes, quarterback Cam Newton can still make it work.

That happened twice during Carolina's opening drive of the second half, trailing the Cardinals 14-13.

The Panthers quickly faced third-and-nine from their own 21-yard line. Newton's targets were well covered, so he scrambled for 10 yards.

Three plays later, the Panthers had third-and-12. Newton again took matters into his own hands, scrambling for 13 yards.

Carolina eventually punted from the Arizona 37-yard line, but Newton's athleticism continued the drive and flipped the field. After the Cardinals went three and out and punted, running back Fozzy Whittaker turned a screen pass into what proved to be the game-winning 39-yard touchdown on the very next play.

"Cam did some really good things and made some plays where we didn't have anything, and that kept drives going," Shula said. "He played really hard. Really hard."

That same improvisational effort, along with better overall execution in the passing game, will be required to sustain drives against the Seahawks, who finished first in the NFL in total defense for the second consecutive season.

"They are so fast to the ball," Shula said. "They don't do a whole lot scheme-wise. They don't need to, because they are really good.

"There are no weaknesses in what they do. They can just let the corners play one on one out there and try to keep you outnumbered in the running game."

The Panthers are well aware of how good Seattle is defensively. The two teams have met in each of the last three seasons, and Carolina has averaged just 9.3 points per game.