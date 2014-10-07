Coordinators talk no-huddle offense, nickel defense

COUNTING ON THE NICKEL: With offenses trending toward more three wide receiver sets and pass-catching tight ends, the Panthers have reacted by relying on their nickel defense.

The fact that Carolina had three linebackers on the field for just four plays against the Bears illustrates that point.

Rivera was asked if the nickel is becoming his team's base defense. "Yes," he said. "Based on how we play people and how people play us, yes."

The nickel package increases Carolina's defensive speed with another defensive back on the field. But that defensive back takes the place of a linebacker, which can make stopping the run more challenging.

"It's really whatever works; whatever we like from the opponent in terms of what they're doing and what we feel best suits us," defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said. "When we take Chase (Blackburn) or A.J. (Klein) off the field, those are two good players, and we have to weigh that. It's a week-to-week thing."

MIND GAME: When the Panthers defense looked at the scoreboard at halftime, it said they'd already allowed 21 points to Chicago.

But those 21 points didn't tell the whole story of the first half for Carolina's defense, and McDermott wanted his players to understand that.

"Sometimes as a player or coach you get in that situation and say, 'Wow, what's going on here?' You just need a little bit of perspective and just need to settle down," McDermott said.

Of the Bears' 21 first-half points, 14 of them came as a direct result of Panthers' turnovers. One fumble set up Chicago at Carolina's 28-yard line. A second fumble gave Chicago the ball at Carolina's 13-yard line.

"There was one pure scoring drive," McDermott said. "You don't like any points, but having said that, you want the players to come out in the second half with a clear mind, (knowing) what exactly is going on here. I think our players did that."

The Panthers surrendered just three points and 112 total yards in the second half and forced turnovers on each of the Bears' final three possessions.