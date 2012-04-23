Cox won't settle for second best

Unsure whether to turn pro or return to Mississippi State for his senior year, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sought advice from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

The board's findings didn't make his decision any easier, but they made him work harder once he did make his decision.

"I was a little mad about it," said Cox, who received an early-second-round grade from the board. "But I figured once I went out and could prove that I can go in the first round, I'd be OK."

At this point, it's difficult to imagine Cox lasting until the second half of the first round, let alone into the second round.

The 6-4, 298-pounder can play outside or inside along the defensive line. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he paced all defensive tackles with a time of 4.79 in the 40-yard dash and 7.07 in the three-cone drill.

Cox is used to making people stare in disbelief at his speed relative to his size. The Mississippi native was a member of his high school's 400-meter relay team, sometimes running the anchor leg at 240 pounds for a unit that made it one step short of the state championship meet.

"Yeah, a lot of people were just looking at me. Once I got the baton, they were surprised," Cox said. "In the offseason we do cone drills (at Mississippi State), and I like to compete against linebackers and safeties. I know if I can keep up with them, then I'm pretty good."

Cox has a fast motor, and it's long-running, too. At a position where the perception that players take plays off runs rampant, Cox just keeps running.

"One thing we always stressed at Miss State is, 'Always go as hard as you can, and don't stop until the whistle blows,' " Cox said. "I love playing the game. It's about enjoying what you love to do every day, going out to practice and just having fun."