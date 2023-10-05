D'Shawn Jamison looks to build off strong game against Vikings 

At 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, he's among the smallest on the active roster, but he showed up large against a few of Minnesota's most prominent players.

Perhaps you noticed the mammoth block Jamison threw against 6-foot-3 Kirk Cousins to pave the way for Sam Franklin Jr.﻿'s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, the longest such play in Panthers history.

"Great, great effort from the rook," Franklin said. "That's what you want out of any teammate – the hustle to get out there and make sure that the play gets finished."

Jamison jetted down the sideline to lay out Cousins as he charged toward Franklin near the end zone. He popped over to knock wide receiver K.J. Osborn out of the way, too.

"My first thought was to get in front of him and make sure that he gets to the end zone," he said. "My goal is to make sure my teammate gets to the touchdown. We needed points, so that was the first thought in my mind. Run, run, run.

"That was, like, the fastest I've ever ran."

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero grinned as he recalled Jamison's hustle on the play, darting from one end zone to the other and throwing blocks to cap it off. Evero said he didn't notice how far he'd come from to get there until after the game was over.

"I didn't notice until the next day on the film, but watching him run – because he was in the end zone, and he ran about 70 yards, knocked him down and then ran another 30 yards to get somebody else," Evero said. "So it was very impressive."