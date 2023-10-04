Notebook: Bryce Young is "running my own race"

– Head coach Frank Reich evaluated the Panthers' wide receiver situation and the separation of powers between his job and that of general manager Scott Fitterer in Wednesday's press conference.

If Fitterer needs to involve Reich in any conversations, he will. Otherwise, Reich said his philosophy has remained the same since he started coaching: He'll focus on the players he has.

"This is the same answer for me all the time, every year I've been in this position. Once we get in season, I just want the guys we got, you know what I mean?" Reich said. "I love the guys we've got. We've got the guys we need to win. That's why, to me there, it makes sense to have the division of the GM and head coach.