 Skip to main content
Advertising

Daeshon Hall healthy, hungry entering workouts

Apr 19, 2018 at 02:35 AM
Author Image
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

180418_daeshon_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – After just nine snaps, defensive end Daeshon Hall's rookie season was over.

"I got a little taste," Hall said, "but it was just a little taste."

Toting a takeout container from the players' lunchroom following the first day of the offseason workout program, Hall wasn't surprised that a food-related question was forthcoming. A knee injury sidelined him one game into his rookie season, but some didn't seem to think that Hall - even if healthy – looked ready for the rigors of the NFL while listed at a spindly 6-foot-5, 265 pounds.

But, with the knee no longer a concern, Hall began offseason workouts without any restrictions and with a determination to prove he is ready, willing and able to pull his weight for the Panthers' defensive front.

"My knee feels real good right now. Everything feels stable, strong," Hall said. "I'm excited. No limitations. I'm squatting, doing everything lower body.

"I'm just trying to be complete, trying to be the full package strength-wise and weight-wise. I'm just working and trying to put the finishing touches on it during offseason workouts."

Hall, selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, stumbled through a season similar to those experienced by other Panthers rookies not named Christian McCaffrey. He appeared in the first two preseason games before suffering a knee injury, then recovered just in time to see a few snaps in the season opener only to hurt the knee again in practice after the victory over the 49ers.

Carolina held out hope that Hall could recover in time to contribute in 2018 but set in stone what Hall called a "redshirt year" by placing him on injured reserve prior to Week 5 action.

"Last year really humbled me and showed me what I need to do for this year," Hall said. "When I wasn't playing, I was able to learn from the vets how to be a pro, seeing what it takes to be good at this level.

"I had a year to learn the plays and to watch and see how different guys do different things well, and then I took that and put it into my game."

For all the questions surrounding Hall's size and strength, it's easy to forget that his transition from college involved more than bulking up. Hall played predominantly in a 3-4 defense at Texas A&M and played some outside linebacker before switching to defensive end, so he's still growing into the position in more ways than one.

As for his literal growth? He's eating cleaner, going from being a "big pork guy" and gravitating to a diet heavy in chicken, fish and vegetables. Hall also kept good company on both coasts during his unofficial offseason training, spending time in North Carolina and in California.

"I was down here working and also went to San Francisco to train with some guys. Von Miller trained out there, and a whole bunch of other defensive ends," Hall said. "It's been good. I've gotten a lot stronger in the offseason."

Now, back with his teammates for the offseason workout program that will run through mid-June, Hall is hoping to put himself in a stronger position to support the likes of Julius Peppers and Mario Addison come the fall.

"I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to this year and contributing," Hall said. "I just want to get to the quarterback and help this great front that's been doing great things.

"Everything is coming together now."

Photos: Offseason Strength Workouts

View photos of the players working in the weight room as part of the 2018 offseason program.

No Title
1 / 116
No Title
2 / 116
No Title
3 / 116
No Title
4 / 116
No Title
5 / 116
No Title
6 / 116
No Title
7 / 116
No Title
8 / 116
No Title
9 / 116
No Title
10 / 116
No Title
11 / 116
No Title
12 / 116
No Title
13 / 116
No Title
14 / 116
No Title
15 / 116
No Title
16 / 116
No Title
17 / 116
No Title
18 / 116
No Title
19 / 116
No Title
20 / 116
No Title
21 / 116
No Title
22 / 116
No Title
23 / 116
No Title
24 / 116
No Title
25 / 116
No Title
26 / 116
No Title
27 / 116
No Title
28 / 116
No Title
29 / 116
No Title
30 / 116
No Title
31 / 116
No Title
32 / 116
No Title
33 / 116
No Title
34 / 116
No Title
35 / 116
No Title
36 / 116
No Title
37 / 116
No Title
38 / 116
No Title
39 / 116
No Title
40 / 116
No Title
41 / 116
No Title
42 / 116
No Title
43 / 116
No Title
44 / 116
No Title
45 / 116
No Title
46 / 116
No Title
47 / 116
No Title
48 / 116
No Title
49 / 116
No Title
50 / 116
No Title
51 / 116
No Title
52 / 116
No Title
53 / 116
No Title
54 / 116
No Title
55 / 116
No Title
56 / 116
No Title
57 / 116
No Title
58 / 116
No Title
59 / 116
No Title
60 / 116
No Title
61 / 116
No Title
62 / 116
No Title
63 / 116
No Title
64 / 116
No Title
65 / 116
No Title
66 / 116
No Title
67 / 116
No Title
68 / 116
No Title
69 / 116
No Title
70 / 116
No Title
71 / 116
No Title
72 / 116
No Title
73 / 116
No Title
74 / 116
No Title
75 / 116
No Title
76 / 116
No Title
77 / 116
No Title
78 / 116
No Title
79 / 116
No Title
80 / 116
No Title
81 / 116
No Title
82 / 116
No Title
83 / 116
No Title
84 / 116
No Title
85 / 116
No Title
86 / 116
No Title
87 / 116
No Title
88 / 116
No Title
89 / 116
No Title
90 / 116
No Title
91 / 116
No Title
92 / 116
No Title
93 / 116
No Title
94 / 116
No Title
95 / 116
No Title
96 / 116
No Title
97 / 116
No Title
98 / 116
No Title
99 / 116
No Title
100 / 116
No Title
101 / 116
No Title
102 / 116
No Title
103 / 116
No Title
104 / 116
No Title
105 / 116
No Title
106 / 116
No Title
107 / 116
No Title
108 / 116
No Title
109 / 116
No Title
110 / 116
No Title
111 / 116
No Title
112 / 116
No Title
113 / 116
No Title
114 / 116
No Title
115 / 116
No Title
116 / 116
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising