Davis "extremely proud and happy" for Kuechly

CHARLOTTE – Linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis form a dynamic partnership on the field, and they've developed an extremely tight bond over the years.

After hearing about Kuechly's five-year contract extension, Davis was thrilled.

"I'm just extremely proud of him and happy for him," Davis said. "He's one of the nicest guys that you'll ever meet and he's been that way since Day One. I don't expect him to change."

Since Kuechly came to Carolina as a first-round draft choice in 2012, Davis has watched the humble, level-headed Kuechly develop into one of the league's brightest stars.

"His body of work speaks for itself," Davis said. "There hasn't been a better linebacker in this league, period, since he's come into the league.

"I get to personally watch this dude day in and day out. Every play, every second that he's on the field, I'm on the field with him. I get to see everything that he does. I can say that and truly mean it. I understand what he brings to this defense.