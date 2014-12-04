Davis, Panthers committed to competing

CHARLOTTE – Linebacker Thomas Davis, one of Carolina's most passionate playersa and a team captain, can't hide the frustration.

It's been building during the Panthers' seven-game winless streak, and winning is the only remedy.

"It's definitely disappointing that we are having a losing season right now," Davis said. "We can't go back and change what has happened in the past. We can correct the mistakes we've made, try to become a better team and try to win the next game."

The final results haven't yet changed, but Davis has seen some improvement. Carolina's effort on defense was called into question following a lopsided loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, but the effort hasn't been the problem in recent weeks.

It's been the execution, and that extends to all three phases.

While the defense has made strides, Davis won't be satisfied until a victory is claimed.

"We have to do more," he said.

Davis was asked if he's worried about Carolina's motivation to play with great effort in the last four weeks, especially considering the team's decision to waive veterans to give young players more opportunities.

"I don't look at that any other way than another guy is getting an opportunity," Davis said. "We ain't giving up on this season. We are going to compete our butts off and we are going to try to win.

"(The young guys) are putting the same work in that we are putting in. They are excited about the opportunity, and they understand they have to make the most of it."

There's no need to question Davis' motivation for Sunday's game against the Saints in New Orleans.

Last year, Carolina suffered a 31-13 defeat at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In 2011, the Panthers lost 45-17 at New Orleans.

Those losses left a mark. Davis doesn't want to experience another.

"The Saints will definitely try to run the score up on you if you allow them to," Davis said. "That's a sign of disrespect, and as a player, you have to go out and compete. You can't sit back and think they are going to feel sorry for us. If they get a big lead, then shame on us.