Davis to announce Panthers' first-round pick

CHARLOTTE -- Thomas Davis' rewarding offseason will continue with a special appearance in Chicago at the NFL Draft. The Panthers linebacker will announce Carolina's first-round draft choice on April 30. "I'm excited. This is a huge honor. I'm going to really enjoy the moment," Davis said. "I know the NFL has done some things in the past where they've had guys announce a third or fourth-round pick, but a player getting to announce the first-round pick is pretty special."

Davis' offseason honors include being named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide, and being awarded the key to the City of Charlotte. He's been particularly busy with his Defending Dreams Foundation and all the national attention the youth-empowering organization has received.

"A lot has come since winning Walter Payton Man of the Year," Davis said. "We've taken everything in stride. I'm just trying to make the most of this time we have right now. I've been enjoying every minute of it."

Now Davis, who was drafted 14th overall from Georgia by the Panthers in 2005, has the rare opportunity to reveal his team's first-round selection as an active player.

"I understand the process these players have gone through to get to this point, and it's going to be a really cool feeling," Davis said.

As a college football fan and fervent follower of his Bulldogs, Davis always stays informed on the latest draft class set to enter the NFL.

So who does he think the Panthers should choose with the 25th overall pick? Davis believes Carolina filled needs through free agency and echoed general manager Dave Gettleman's draft philosophy.