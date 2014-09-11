DBs Godfrey, Benwikere team up

The Panthers felt they could afford to move Godfrey around because of what they had seen from Benwikere, their 2014 fifth-round draft pick. Benwikere admitted to a touch of nerves in the early going of his NFL debut, but he was the picture of calm in the closing minutes when he secured a fumble that was bouncing toward the sideline to seal the victory.

"I was a little nervous coming into the stadium and just looking around the stadium, looking at the fans and then first taking the field," Benwikere said. "But all that went away at the snap. As soon as I got in my first couple of plays and my first tackle, it was just back to being a football player again.

"Even though it was my first NFL game, I've been playing football my whole life. I enjoyed every moment of it."

The Panthers were surprised that Benwikere lasted as long as he did in the draft, so surprised in fact that they traded up to take him. Rivera speculated that Benwikere's 40 time of 4.63 at the NFL Combine kept him on the board, but the Panthers saw beyond that.

"Sometimes we get caught up in those numbers," Rivera said. "When we drafted Bene, (secondary coach) Steve Wilks and I talked about him reminding us of two guys: Nathan Vasher, who played with great vision and great ball skills, and Ronde Barber, who has a great knack for playing the middle. That's what we've seen with Bene."

Despite the flattering comparisons and strong start, Benwikere - who tied a school record at San Jose State with 14 career interceptions – is just beginning the learn the NFL game.

Who better to learn from than Godfrey, once his competition for playing time and now his comrade in the defensive huddle?

"Even during the preseason battle if you want to call it that, Charles was always coaching me, always talking to me and helping me understand things," Benwikere said. "Since we already had that bond, when we got out there, we were used to communicating, to talking to one another.