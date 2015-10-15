DE Horton ready to step in for Allen

Oct 15, 2015 at 11:00 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

CHARLOTTE – The last time the Panthers played, Wes Horton watched on television from home.

The next time the Panthers play, Horton is likely to be in the starting lineup.

With defensive end Jared Allen battling a pinched nerve likely to prevent him from making the trip to Seattle, Horton has been penciled in to start in Allen's spot Sunday against the Seahawks.

Horton was erased from the roster on the eve of Carolina's previous game back in Week 4, waived to make room for offensive tackle David Foucault with the Panthers in desperate need for depth on game day.

Three days later, the Panthers re-signed Horton.

"As soon as I cleared waivers, they were the first ones to call," Horton said. "It was just a very eerie feeling, knowing that you're on the street, that you're not employed. You don't really know what the future holds. It was kind of an eerie feeling, but it came and went pretty quick."

Horton, who had been on the roster since making the team as an undrafted rookie in 2013, said he understood how injuries can force such decisions – including injuries of his own. In addition to Carolina's need for immediate depth along the offensive line Week 4 at Tampa Bay, Horton had been limited for three consecutive games by a shoulder sprain suffered in the season opener.

"I was a little surprised, but injuries happen, and if you're hampered by an injury and they need production, it's a business," Horton said. "I've totally put it behind me. I'm a member of this team. I feel wanted by everybody.

"This week in practice, I just wanted to show them that not only am I healthy but that I can be a factor on Sunday."

After the Panthers took what head coach Ron Rivera called "a little bit of a roll of the dice" by waiving Horton, Rivera is happy to have Horton healthy for the Seahawks regardless of Allen's status.

Horton has been an effective player against Seattle in the teams' recent meetings.

"We feel pretty good about having him back for this one," Rivera said. "He fits the run very nicely, especially against a big guy (like Marshawn Lynch).

"He's definitely a box-type of player. He'll take a couple of steps laterally, but for the most part, he's tough, he's stout, and he's physical against tight ends at the point of attack."

Rivera also likes the way Horton contains scrambling quarterbacks like Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, Rivera isn't holding out much hope that he'll have Allen available to chase Wilson "unless tomorrow morning everything is great."

"It's unfortunate because he's a veteran guy that knows how to do things that we want on the field," Rivera continued. "But we've also got to be realistic because after this game we've still got 11 to play. We'll be smart."

Allen, who has missed just four games in 12-plus NFL seasons, is holding out hope.

"I keep rehabbing, and it gets better every day," he said. "I'll leave it to Coach. I'll just do my rehab and see what happens."

Practice: Week 6

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game versus the Seahawks.

DT Dwan Edwards
1 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TEs Greg Olsen and Scott Simonson
2 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TEs Ed Dickson and Scott Simonson
3 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and WR Devin Funchess
4 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WRs Damiere Byrd and Devin Funchess
5 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WRs Devin Funchess and Damiere Byrd
6 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
7 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
8 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
9 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and RB Cameron Artis-Payne
10 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart, WR Philly Brown and TE Greg Olsen
11 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
12 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
13 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Athletic Trainer Ryan Vermillion and Head Coach Ron Rivera
14 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere, LB Luke Kuechly and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
15 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
16 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
17 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
18 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
19 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman and S Marcus Ball
20 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
21 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
22 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers and G Andrew Norwell
23 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
24 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
25 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
26 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
27 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington and S Dean Marlowe
28 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
29 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Backs
30 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
31 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line
32 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
33 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
34 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
35 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DEs Ryan Delaire and Rakim Cox
36 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line
37 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
38 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RBs Brandon Wegher, Fozzy Whittaker and Jonathan Stewart
39 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
40 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
41 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
42 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
43 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco
44 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T David Foucault and T Mike Remmers
45 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco
46 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
47 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
48 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
49 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
50 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Asst. Head Coach/Secondary Steve Wilks and CB Charles Tillman
51 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
52 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
53 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Ben Jacobs and Luke Kuechly
54 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Amini Silatolu
56 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
57 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and CB Josh Norman
58 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and WR Devin Funchess
59 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
60 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
61 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
62 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
63 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
64 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
65 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
66 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, Sr.
67 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
68 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
69 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
70 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
71 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
72 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
73 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
74 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
75 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire and DT Dwan Edwards
76 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short
77 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox, DT Star Lotulelei, DT Kawann Short and DE Mario Addison
78 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
79 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
80 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
81 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
82 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
83 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Richie Brockel and TE Coach Pete Hoener
84 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
85 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
86 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
87 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
88 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
89 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
90 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising