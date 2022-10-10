Defense "different" without so many key parts

"At the end of the day, we've got a lot of guys," Burns said. "(San Francisco) just found holes in the zones and defense, and they executed. They did pretty well on third down; that was a problem."

Cornerback Donte Jackson agreed with Burns' assessment, placing blame on the defense's execution.

"Just got to execute," Jackson said. "We did a lot of things wrong on defense today. (We've) got to tackle better, starting with myself, got to get off the field on third down, and just execute."

Amid a 1-4 start to the season and a swath of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Burns said he and other leaders on the defense, including linebacker Shaq Thompson, have the responsibility of keeping teammates motivated.