Defense "different" without so many key parts

Oct 09, 2022 at 10:36 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
brian-burns-10-9

CHARLOTTE – Veteran defensive end Brian Burns admitted it doesn't feel quite the same on the field, when so many critical pieces of the Panthers defense aren't available.

But he also said those absences shouldn't be too much for the unit to overcome.

The Panthers went into Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers without three of their four leading tacklers – linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and both starting safeties, Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) and Xavier Woods (hamstring) – and lost standout corner Jaycee Horn to a hip injury late in the third quarter.

"It's different," Burns said. "Frankie brings a lot of energy, a lot of juice; he makes a lot of splash plays. X is one of our main communicators in the backend. Chinn's the enforcer. So it does make a difference, but we've got guys that can step up."

Related Links

Chinn's absence was known. He left early in the Week 4 loss to Arizona with a hamstring injury that placed him on injured reserve this week. But when it came to Luvu and Woods, there was a general feeling of optimism about their availability.

Woods didn't practice this week, and Luvu was limited on Friday, but head coach Matt Rhule said he woke up Sunday morning thinking they would play. But Luvu and Woods were declared inactive after they worked out on the field before the game.

"It's a long season; we don't want guys hurting themselves," Rhule said. "Laviska (Shenault) went last week and got banged up. The decision was made that (Luvu and Woods) couldn't go."

It's challenging to replicate the kind of production Luvu was getting before he was ruled inactive. He was the Panthers' leading tackler, and had also forced a fumble and brought an interception back for a touchdown — triggering two straight weeks of defensive touchdowns.

In his sixth year, Woods emerged as a key voice helping the Panthers' defense adjust on the field. Chinn's a team captain in just his third season, after becoming only the third player in Carolina history to total at least 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons.

Seven-year linebacker Cory Littleton filled in for Luvu, while safety-nickel hybrid Myles Hartsfield and former starting safety Juston Burris, signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week, started at the two open spots in the secondary.

Rhule said while they missed Woods, his early evaluation of Burris' performance on Sunday was positive. Burris finished the game with eight total tackles. That trailed only linebacker Damien Wilson, who had nine tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

But without its stalwarts at safety and an essential energizer at linebacker, Carolina's defense allowed a season-high 37 points to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense. The 22-point margin of defeat was the Panthers' largest of the season.

Rhule credited the 49ers' offense in the first half with making "great plays," going over the top of defenders in the secondary to make contested catches. Garoppolo totaled 253 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing, and four different 49ers (Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Tevin Coleman) had 44 or more receiving yards.

There were some standout plays — such as Wilson's forced fumble that Yetur Gross-Matos recovered his blocked field goal attempt. But those efforts weren't enough to keep the game particularly close.

Burns reiterated a difference in personnel isn't an excuse for how the game went. The 49ers' offense uncovered gaps in the defense, and they converted on 7-of-12 attempts on third down.

"At the end of the day, we've got a lot of guys," Burns said. "(San Francisco) just found holes in the zones and defense, and they executed. They did pretty well on third down; that was a problem."

Cornerback Donte Jackson agreed with Burns' assessment, placing blame on the defense's execution.

"Just got to execute," Jackson said. "We did a lot of things wrong on defense today. (We've) got to tackle better, starting with myself, got to get off the field on third down, and just execute."

Amid a 1-4 start to the season and a swath of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Burns said he and other leaders on the defense, including linebacker Shaq Thompson, have the responsibility of keeping teammates motivated.

"I put it on us because, at the end of the day, we're the glue that holds everybody together," Burns said. "I've got to keep the team together. That's my job, along with doing my job on the field. And I take a lot of pride in it."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-49ers

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 5 game against San Francisco.

1D3_4448
1 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4286
2 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2407
3 / 100
AE7I1807
4 / 100
AE7I2091
5 / 100
1D3_3144
6 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I1648
7 / 100
1D3_3369
8 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3032
9 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3347
10 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3255
11 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I1533
12 / 100
AE7I1500
13 / 100
1D3_3112
14 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I1595
15 / 100
1D3_3081
16 / 100
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
17 / 100

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I1729
18 / 100
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
19 / 100

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
20 / 100

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 100

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 100

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I1801
23 / 100
AE7I1921
24 / 100
AE7I1941
25 / 100
AE7I1973
26 / 100
AE7I2060
27 / 100
AE7I1887
28 / 100
AE7I1964
29 / 100
AE7I1792
30 / 100
AE7I1897
31 / 100
AE7I1789
32 / 100
AE7I1779
33 / 100
AE7I1799
34 / 100
AE7I1822
35 / 100
AE7I1791
36 / 100
1D3_3730
37 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3719
38 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I1895
39 / 100
1D3_3633
40 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3637
41 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3624
42 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3697
43 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3477
44 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3486
45 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3466
46 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3545
47 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3714
48 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3606
49 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3470
50 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2406
51 / 100
AE7I2408
52 / 100
AE7I2360
53 / 100
1D3_3911
54 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4095
55 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2219
56 / 100
AE7I2264
57 / 100
1D3_4124
58 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3809
59 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3865
60 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2305
61 / 100
AE7I2270
62 / 100
1D3_3843
63 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3961
64 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2268
65 / 100
1D3_4014
66 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3997
67 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2375
68 / 100
1D3_3965
69 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4086
70 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4091
71 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3848
72 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2501
73 / 100
AE7I2283
74 / 100
1D3_3943
75 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2258
76 / 100
AE7I2327
77 / 100
1D3_4287
78 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4290
79 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4411
80 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4450
81 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4354
82 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4363
83 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4383
84 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4484
85 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1CW11682
86 / 100
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4472
87 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1CW11687
88 / 100
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4290
89 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4499
90 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4393
91 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4438
92 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4515
93 / 100
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4318
94 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2729
95 / 100
AE7I2785
96 / 100
1D3_4333
97 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2731
98 / 100
1D3_4322
99 / 100
Carolina Panthers
AE7I2761
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Read what head coach Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Baker Mayfield injury adds to offensive problems

The Panthers quarterback left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot and will have an MRI on Monday.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

Brown had two pass deflections to give him six this year, most among defensive linemen.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 49ers, 37-15

Short-handed defense did what it could, but Carolina drops to 1-4 this season.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against San Francisco.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. San Francisco: Offense faces a challenge

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers host the 49ers in Week 5.

news

Derrick Brown cleared his mind, found a new focus

The Panthers defensive tackle has responded to an uneven first two seasons, as well as the pressure that comes with being a first-round pick.

news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

The wide receiver is among three players who won't be able to go this week against the 49ers.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and 49ers.

news

Jeremy Chinn hoping his absence isn't a long one

Plus, more from the coordinators on balancing out the recent time of possession imbalances.

Advertising