Dickson's Fumble Recovery Turns Game

Oct 04, 2015 at 02:18 PM

TAMPA, Fla. – It was fluky. It was bizarre. It was unbelievable.

And tight end Ed Dickson's 57-yard fumble return for a touchdown happened to be the game-winning score in Carolina's 37-23 victory over the Buccaneers.

"In my ten-plus years playing football, I don't think I've scored a weirder touchdown," Dickson said.

It was early in the third quarter and the Panthers had already lost a fumble on the first play of the second half. Ball security was easier said than done on a day when rain came down sporadically.

After Tampa Bay rookie kicker Kyle Brindza missed a 43-yard attempt, Carolina took over at its own 33-yard line, and running back Jonathan Stewart took a handoff up the middle. Stewart collided with safety Chris Conte eight yards downfield, and the ball popped out.

"I just saw a ball pop up like a greased pig," quarterback Cam Newton said.

Said Stewart: "I was thinking, 'Oh, no. Hopefully someone recovers it.'"

Dickson came to the rescue.

"I blocked my guy and then I went to go get another block, so I was just around the ball," Dickson recalled. "They say it all the time: When you are around the ball, good things happen.

"I was just in the right spot at the right time."

Dickson snatched the fluttering ball out of the air midstride and started making his way toward the end zone.

"It was pretty unbelievable," right tackle Mike Remmers said. "All of a sudden Ed is running with the ball. I don't even know who it was, but someone got a great block."

That someone was wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., who followed the play and took out two Buccaneers.

"I turned around and saw Ed with the ball in his hands," Ginn said. "My guy had already made a beeline for Ed, so I just tried to get in his way the best way I know how."

Thanks to Ginn's block, there was no one between Dickson and the end zone. His touchdown gave the Panthers a 24-10 lead.

"We just have to work on him taking that car out of neutral when he's running," Newton joked.

As teammates rushed downfield to celebrate, Stewart dropped to his knees, shook his head and brought his hands together for a brief prayer.

"I was thankful," Stewart said with a smile.

Photos: Panthers at Buccaneers

View game action photos from Carolina's 37-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the rain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 / 16

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the rain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
2 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Brandon Myers (82) before returning it 46 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 16

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Brandon Myers (82) before returning it 46 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
4 / 16

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) heads for the end zone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs 46-yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) blocks Winston. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 16

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs 46-yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) blocks Winston. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 16

Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.(19) pulls in a seven-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
7 / 16

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.(19) pulls in a seven-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) grabs ahold of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 16

Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) grabs ahold of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, left, celebrates with teammates Vincent Jackson and Brandon Myers in front of Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper, foreground, after scoring on a five-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
9 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, left, celebrates with teammates Vincent Jackson and Brandon Myers in front of Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper, foreground, after scoring on a five-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) loses his balance after getting tripped up by Carolina Panthers' Jared Allen (69) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
10 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) loses his balance after getting tripped up by Carolina Panthers' Jared Allen (69) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) breaks away from Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) breaks away from Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims dives into the end zone after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims dives into the end zone after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) is upended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 16

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) is upended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) celebrates with teammates cornerback Charles Tillman (31) and free safety Tre Boston (33) after intercepting a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
14 / 16

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) celebrates with teammates cornerback Charles Tillman (31) and free safety Tre Boston (33) after intercepting a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) slues Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
15 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) slues Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) carries Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and free safety Tre Boston into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) carries Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and free safety Tre Boston into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
