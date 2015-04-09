Draft preview: Running backs

MIKE MAYOCK'S TOP FIVE

Melvin Gordon

6-1, 215, Wisconsin

Gordon produced one of the most impressive seasons in college football history in 2014. His 2,587 rushing yards are second only to Barry Sanders' 2,628 for single-season yardage total. Finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota. Career totals include 4,915 rushing yards, 49 total touchdowns and 7.8 yards per carry. An electrifying runner who can make defenders miss or power through them, he's projected to be a first-round pick.

Todd Gurley

6-1, 222, Georgia

Gurley is an immensely-skilled running back with a first-round grade. Despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the first game back from a suspension last season, many believe Gurley is the best running back available. Finished three-year career with 3,285 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. The knee rehabilitation hurts his draft stock, but it will be hard for teams in need of a running back to pass on such an explosive talent.

Ameer Abdullah

5-9, 205, Nebraska

Abdullah came to Nebraska as a largely unheralded recruit and emerged as one of college football's most dynamic running backs. Posted consecutive 1,600-yard seasons and finished career with 4,588 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns. A proven threat as a receiver out of the backfield, Abdullah recorded 73 catches for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. The elusive runner is projected to be a second-round selection.

Duke Johnson

5-9, 207, Miami (Fla.)

Despite suffering a season-ending ankle injury midway through his sophomore season, Johnson finished his career as the Hurricanes' all-time leading rusher with 3,519 yards. He rushed for 1,652 yards and 10 touchdowns and also posted 38 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns as a junior in 2014. A running back with exceptional burst who runs bigger than he is, Johnson should come off the board in round two.

Tevin Coleman

5-11, 206, Indiana