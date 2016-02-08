 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Ealy's super game not enough

Feb 08, 2016 at 05:40 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Statistically, defensive end Kony Ealy enjoyed a Super Bowl for the ages.

But because of the numbers of the scoreboard, Ealy couldn't enjoy it.

"It's really unfortunate," Ealy said. "It's unfortunate, but it's not the first time that has happened to a player."

In the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, Ealy did something no player has ever done before. With three sacks and an interception, he became the first player to record multiple sacks and an interception in a Super Bowl.

The three sacks matched Hall of Famer Reggie White for the Packers 19 years ago and Darnell Dockett for the Cardinals seven years ago for the most in a Super Bowl. Ealy is the first player in any postseason game to record multiple sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game since 1993.

"I feel like I've been doing this all year, whether I've been getting sacks or getting pressure or doing a good job on run defense," Ealy said. "Everybody has their peak. Everybody has their moment. We saw that all year this year with KK (Kawann Short), Dwan (Edwards), I could keep naming them. We balled as a defense, period."

The Panthers held Denver to 194 yards, but Carolina suffered through season highs in turnovers, sacks allowed and penalties. The Broncos' yardage total is the lowest ever for a Super Bowl champion but was really nothing new for Denver, which became the first Super Bowl winner to be outgained in every playoff game.

"They showed up. They played," Ealy said. "They didn't make mistakes. We did make mistakes."

While clearly and understandably disappointed, Ealy didn't sound deterred even in the moments after the loss.

"You just have to come back and fight next year," Ealy said. "It's a bump in the road. We've got to keep going. Obviously, there are going to be different people in and out next year. Some people are going to retire, some may get traded. That's just the business of the game.

"But at the end of the day, it never changes for the players with the type of character and the culture we have here. Coach (Ron) Rivera and the coaches have done a great job of establishing that, and our players will follow that."

"It's a process," Ealy added. "We will learn from this and get back."

Photos: Panthers vs. Broncos

View game action photos from Carolina's 24-10 loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ed Dickson (84) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Carolina Panthersâ Ed Dickson (84) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A Denver Broncos fans watches before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A Denver Broncos fans watches before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, talks to Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, talks to Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) greets basketball player Kevin Durant before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) greets basketball player Kevin Durant before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant takes photos before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant takes photos before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Former football quarterback Joe Namath is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football quarterback Joe Namath is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A Carolina Panthers fan shows off a collection of toy helmets before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A Carolina Panthers fan shows off a collection of toy helmets before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Fans play around before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Fans play around before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin receives the 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year as Payton's daughter Brittney Payton and son Jarrett Payton watch before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin receives the 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year as Payton's daughter Brittney Payton and son Jarrett Payton watch before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former football player Fred Biletnikoff of the Oakland Raiders is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Fred Biletnikoff of the Oakland Raiders is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Virgil Green (85) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Virgil Green (85) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Former football player Lynn Swann is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Lynn Swann is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former football player Jim Plunkett is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Jim Plunkett is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Former football player Joe Montana is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Joe Montana is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former football player Marcus Allen is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Marcus Allen is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Former football player Mark Rypien is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Mark Rypien is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Past Super Bowl MVPs line up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Past Super Bowl MVPs line up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina PanthersSunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina PanthersSunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Former football player John Elway is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player John Elway is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former football player Steve Young is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former football player Steve Young is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) gets taken down by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) gets taken down by Carolina Panthersâ Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At right is Carolina Panthers Jared Allen (69). (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At right is Carolina Panthers Jared Allen (69). (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Blue Angels fly over the stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
The Blue Angels fly over the stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina PanthersSunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina PanthersSunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Super Bowl MVPs stand together after being introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Super Bowl MVPs stand together after being introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Denver Broncosâ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) avoids the tackle by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) avoids the tackle by Carolina Panthersâ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) hands off the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) hands off the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ Danny Trevathan (59) and T.J. Ward (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ Danny Trevathan (59) and T.J. Ward (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart, left, runs around Denver Broncosâ€™ Danny Trevathan during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart, left, runs around Denver Broncosâ Danny Trevathan during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Brandon McManus (8) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 34-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Brandon McManus (8) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 34-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward celebrates a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward celebrates a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Kayvon Webster (36) celebrates after a tackle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Kayvon Webster (36) celebrates after a tackle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In this image made with a slow shutter speed, Denver Broncos offense move against Carolina Panthers defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In this image made with a slow shutter speed, Denver Broncos offense move against Carolina Panthers defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) hands off to C.J. Anderson (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) hands off to C.J. Anderson (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to catch a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to catch a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to catch a pass with Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart (26) defending during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to catch a pass with Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart (26) defending during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery, right, fails to catch a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery, right, fails to catch a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) throws the football into the stands after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) throws the football into the stands after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) recovers a fumble by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) recovers a fumble by Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) bobbles the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The catch was ruled incomplete. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) bobbles the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The catch was ruled incomplete. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart (26) looks for an incomplete pass call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart (26) looks for an incomplete pass call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) recovers a fumble by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) recovers a fumble by Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) prepares to throw as Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) reaches in during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) prepares to throw as Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) reaches in during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton looks at the ball after he fumbles against the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton looks at the ball after he fumbles against the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward, left, celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward, left, celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera reacts to a call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera reacts to a call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton throws under pressure by the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton throws under pressure by the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is sacked as Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) reaches for the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is sacked as Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) reaches for the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning, right, is on the ground after being sacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning, right, is on the ground after being sacked by Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) runs past Denver Broncosâ€™ Derek Wolfe (95) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) runs past Denver Broncosâ Derek Wolfe (95) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ Aqib Talib (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ Aqib Talib (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Aqib Talib (21) grabs the face mask of Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) after a catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Aqib Talib (21) grabs the face mask of Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) after a catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Greg Olsen (88) pushes off Denver Broncosâ€™ Danny Trevathan during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Greg Olsen (88) pushes off Denver Broncosâ Danny Trevathan during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) celebrates after a touchdown run by Jonathan Stewart during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) celebrates after a touchdown run by Jonathan Stewart during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Fozzy Whittaker (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Fozzy Whittaker (43) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ head coach Gary Kubiak yells during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ head coach Gary Kubiak yells during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Cam Newton (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jonathan Stewart (28) leaps for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Jonathan Stewart (28) leaps for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) tackles Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) on a run during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) tackles Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) on a run during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) fails to catch a pass under pressure by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Josh Norman during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) fails to catch a pass under pressure by Carolina Panthersâ Josh Norman during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera talks to the referees during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera talks to the referees during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Fans watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Fans watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a punt return during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a punt return during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a punt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a punt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kurt Coleman (20) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ Kurt Coleman (20) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) tosses the football as he is hit by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) tosses the football as he is hit by Carolina Panthersâ Jared Allen (69) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning walks off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning walks off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a punt against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Carolina Panthers' Teddy Williams (21). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a punt against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Carolina Panthers' Teddy Williams (21). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a punt return as Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a punt return as Carolina Panthersâ Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a 61-yard punt return against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) returns a 61-yard punt return against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a field goal as Britton Colquitt (4) holds during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Brandon McManus (8) kicks a field goal as Britton Colquitt (4) holds during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson, right, is tacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson, right, is tacked by Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a 61-yard punt return during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Jordan Norwood (11) carries the ball on a 61-yard punt return during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ€™ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert (35) fumbles as he is hit by Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert (35) fumbles as he is hit by Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) runs past Carolina Panthersâ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after the Broncos recovered a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after the Broncos recovered a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert (35) fumbles as he is taken down by Denver Broncosâ€™ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert (35) fumbles as he is taken down by Denver Broncosâ Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) runs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) runs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after the Broncos recovered a fumble by the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Denver Broncosâ Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after the Broncos recovered a fumble by the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) tries to throw with Denver Broncosâ€™ Malik Jackson (97) defending during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) tries to throw with Denver Broncosâ Malik Jackson (97) defending during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Tre Boston (33) attempts to tackle Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Tre Boston (33) attempts to tackle Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) pushes off Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) pushes off Carolina Panthersâ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) breaks free for a run against Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) breaks free for a run against Carolina Panthersâ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) breaks free for a run against Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) breaks free for a run against Carolina Panthersâ Cortland Finnegan (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ Emmanuel Sanders (10) after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ Emmanuel Sanders (10) after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Greg Olsen (88) carries the ball past Denver Broncosâ€™ Danny Trevathan (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Greg Olsen (88) carries the ball past Denver Broncosâ Danny Trevathan (59) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) tries to run past Denver Broncosâ€™ Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) tries to run past Denver Broncosâ Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) sits on the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) sits on the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) calls a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) calls a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Devin Funchess (17) pulls in a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Devin Funchess (17) pulls in a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Emmanuel Sanders (10). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Emmanuel Sanders (10). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Devin Funchess (17) pulls in a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Devin Funchess (17) pulls in a pass under pressure by Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Emmanuel Sanders (10). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Emmanuel Sanders (10). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) prepares to call a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) prepares to call a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

British rock band Coldplay perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
British rock band Coldplay perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

British rock band Coldplay performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
British rock band Coldplay performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs with BeyoncÃ© and Bruno Mars during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs with BeyoncÃ© and Bruno Mars during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bruno Mars performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bruno Mars performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

BeyoncÃ©, from left, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BeyoncÃ©, from left, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BeyoncÃ© performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Bruno Mars, far left, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Bruno Mars, far left, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Fireworks go off during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Fireworks go off during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BeyoncÃ©, from left, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BeyoncÃ©, from left, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fireworks go off during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Fireworks go off during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs with BeyoncÃ© and Bruno Mars during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs with BeyoncÃ© and Bruno Mars during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) carries the ball past Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) carries the ball past Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) watches as referee Clete Blakeman signals a call during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) watches as referee Clete Blakeman signals a call during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncosâ€™ Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncosâ Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Aqib Talib (21). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. At left is Denver Broncos Aqib Talib (21). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
BeyoncÃ©, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Graham Gano (9) misses a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton, right, breaks away from Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton, right, breaks away from Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Jerricho Cotchery (82) hauls in a pass ahead of Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Jerricho Cotchery (82) hauls in a pass ahead of Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncos celebrates after the Panthers missed a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncos celebrates after the Panthers missed a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) can't catch a pass with Denver Broncosâ€™ Aqib Talib (21) defending during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) can't catch a pass with Denver Broncosâ Aqib Talib (21) defending during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) throws with Denver Broncosâ€™ Shane Ray (56) rushing during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) throws with Denver Broncosâ Shane Ray (56) rushing during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) catches a pass in front of Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) sacks Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) sacks Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Danny Trevathan (59) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Danny Trevathan (59) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) fumbles after making an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) fumbles after making an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert, left, forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert, left, forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch against the Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch against the Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert, right, forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert, right, forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) reacts after getting sacked during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) reacts after getting sacked during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch over Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch over Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert (35) forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert (35) forces a fumble by Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) fumbles under pressure from Carolina Panthersâ€™ Mike Tolbert (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) fumbles under pressure from Carolina Panthersâ Mike Tolbert (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs on a punt return during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs on a punt return during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch against the Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Corey Brown (10) makes a catch against the Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) and Aqib Talib (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera argues a call during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera argues a call during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) kicks his leg during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) kicks his leg during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton, upper right, is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ Derek Wolfe (95) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton, upper right, is sacked by Denver Broncosâ Derek Wolfe (95) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) looks up during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) looks up during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) loses the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) loses the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) looks down during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Tre Boston (33) is called for a penalty after pushing Denver Broncosâ€™ Emmanuel Sanders (10) who was celebrating a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ Tre Boston (33) is called for a penalty after pushing Denver Broncosâ Emmanuel Sanders (10) who was celebrating a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Josh Norman (24) shouts after a turnover during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Josh Norman (24) shouts after a turnover during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) gets hit by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Kony Ealy (94) as he throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) gets hit by Carolina Panthersâ Kony Ealy (94) as he throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby, left, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ€™ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby, left, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthersâ Ted Ginn Jr. (19) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Emmanuel Sanders (10) tries to get past Carolina Panthersâ€™ Thomas Davis (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Emmanuel Sanders (10) tries to get past Carolina Panthersâ Thomas Davis (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthersâ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Carolina Panthers huddle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
The Carolina Panthers huddle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A Carolina Panthers fan watches the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A Carolina Panthers fan watches the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Charles Johnson (95) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthers fans watch the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthers fans watch the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthers fans watch the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthers fans watch the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) takes a snap during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) takes a snap during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) fumbles as he is hit during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) fumbles as he is hit during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bennie Fowler (16) catches a ball for a two-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Bennie Fowler (16) catches a ball for a two-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates with Darian Stewart (26) after Ward recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) celebrates with Darian Stewart (26) after Ward recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates after his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates after his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ€™ Thomas Davis during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthersâ Thomas Davis during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) grimaces during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) grimaces during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks near the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks near the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) is congratulated on his touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) is congratulated on his touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) and Michael Schofield (79) celebrate a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) and Michael Schofield (79) celebrate a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Bradley Roby (29) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Bradley Roby (29) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks near the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks near the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning motions to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning motions to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton, left, is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton, left, is sacked by Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) hangs his head during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) hangs his head during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Michael Oher (73) watches from the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Michael Oher (73) watches from the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ T.J. Ward (43) and DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrate during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ T.J. Ward (43) and DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrate during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Aqib Talib (21) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Aqib Talib (21) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) with Shaquil Barrett (48) and T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) with Shaquil Barrett (48) and T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Denver Broncosâ€™ head coach Gary Kubiak is doused with Gatorade during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ head coach Gary Kubiak is doused with Gatorade during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates at the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates at the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Kayvon Webster (36) celebrates near the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Denver Broncosâ Kayvon Webster (36) celebrates near the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Confetti flies after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Confetti flies after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncosâ€™ head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncosâ head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Greg Olsen (88) walks off the field after their loss to the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Carolina Panthersâ Greg Olsen (88) walks off the field after their loss to the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Josh Norman (24) speaks to Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) near the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Carolina Panthersâ Josh Norman (24) speaks to Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) near the end of the game during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning celebrates on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning celebrates on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) walks on the field after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) walks on the field after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncosâ C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) is congratulated after the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) is congratulated after the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Denver Broncosâ€™ DeMarcus Ware (94) takes down Carolina Panthersâ€™ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ DeMarcus Ware (94) takes down Carolina Panthersâ Cam Newton (1) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Josh Norman (24) sits on the bench after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Josh Norman (24) sits on the bench after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Denver Broncos players celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Denver Broncos players celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning, right, and Broncosâ€™ head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning, right, and Broncosâ head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ head coach Gary Kubiak, right, reacts after getting soaked with a sports drink by Von Miller (58) after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denver Broncosâ head coach Gary Kubiak, right, reacts after getting soaked with a sports drink by Von Miller (58) after their win against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) talks to Carolina Panthersâ€™ head coach Ron Rivera after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) talks to Carolina Panthersâ head coach Ron Rivera after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthersâ€™ Josh Norman (24) sits on the bench after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Carolina Panthersâ Josh Norman (24) sits on the bench after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning (18) hands the trophy down to his teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning (18) hands the trophy down to his teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Denver Broncosâ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Denver Broncosâ€™ Von Miller (58) holds the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Broncosâ Von Miller (58) holds the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt York)