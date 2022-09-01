Eddy Piñeiro excited for new opportunity in Carolina 

"It's been a quick turnaround," Piñeiro said. "But everybody on staff here is just so nice. So welcoming, great people. Everybody's just been awesome, just showing me around and making me feel at home."

Piñeiro said he told Gonzalez that he'd be here until the Panthers' initial kicker was back and ready to go, grateful for the opportunity to play in the meantime.

The 26-year-old said he'd recently found out the average NFL player had been in the league for 3 ½ years. Heading into his fifth season, Piñeiro said he feels gracious.