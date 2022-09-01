Eddy Piñeiro excited for new opportunity in Carolina 

Sep 01, 2022 at 05:07 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Eddy Piñeiro
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE –  Eddy Piñeiro laces up two different shoes for football – a size 9 1/2 white football cleat on his left, and a size 9 black soccer cleat on his right.

It's not superstition for the Panthers' new kicker, but it is about finding a perfect mix of sturdiness from his left foot and follow-through from his right.

"Honestly, I do it because (the football cleat) just gives me more traction," Piñeiro said. "I'm more of a 'feel' type of kicker. I come off of a feeling of the ball."

Related Links

Piñeiro will dive into the nuances of kicking if asked about them, digging into everything from coaching cues and techniques. He said all kickers are students of the craft like that, but the way his philosophy gels with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor makes him a good fit for an unfortunate situation.

The job became open after Zane Gonzalez sustained a season-ending groin injury during a practice kick on the sideline of the Buffalo preseason game. Piñeiro impressed in a Monday workout, landing the job on Wednesday, and being a known commodity to Tabor couldn't have hurt.

The two were together from 2019-20 with the Bears, when Piñeiro won a summer kicking competition and Tabor was special teams coordinator.

Tabor said he works to keep relationships with as many players as possible, and that effort went a long way with Piñeiro.

"I literally tell him he's like my second dad," Piñeiro said. "Just the way he's coached me and used me on the field to my best potential. It's been amazing. He's always kept up with me throughout my career. (I) can't complain."

Piñeiro went undrafted in 2018 out of Florida, where he made school history in field goal conversion rate (88.4% on 38-of-43). He signed with the Raiders, but spent his first season on injured reserve before landing with Tabor in Chicago.

That 2019 season was Piñeiro's longest in the league, making 23 of his 28 attempts (82.1%), including both of his attempts from 50 yards or more.

Tabor can recall Piñeiro's NFL career-long, a 53-yard game-winning kick as time expired against the Denver Broncos in 2019.

"That said a lot to me about the kid," Tabor said. "(I'm) really proud of him, and he's just kind of done that throughout his career. So if that situation comes up, hopefully he stays true to form."

Before joining the Panthers, Piñeiro spent time with the New York Jets last season. He went 8-of-8 in field goal attempts across five games after joining the roster in December, a short stint that included a 51-yard make.

Piñeiro jumped into the Panthers' specialist room suddenly, given the nature of Gonzalez's injury. Still, he said he has been greeted by the staff and his teammates – specifically punter Johnny Hekker – with open arms.

Piñeiro has experience with quick moves, like when he joined the Jets late in 2021, so he said he knows how to adjust. He still needs to have his car shipped from New York, but he's hopeful that'll be the first step to making the Carolinas feel like home.

And after spending time in Chicago and the Northeast, where weather and wind can vary dramatically, Piñeiro said he's enjoying the "beautiful" weather in Charlotte.

"It's been a quick turnaround," Piñeiro said. "But everybody on staff here is just so nice. So welcoming, great people. Everybody's just been awesome, just showing me around and making me feel at home."

Piñeiro said he told Gonzalez that he'd be here until the Panthers' initial kicker was back and ready to go, grateful for the opportunity to play in the meantime.

The 26-year-old said he'd recently found out the average NFL player had been in the league for 3 ½ years. Heading into his fifth season, Piñeiro said he feels gracious.

"I'm just super blessed," Piñeiro said. "Just didn't think I would be playing for this long. Hopefully, I can play for another 20 years."

Best of Eddy Piñeiro through the years

Eddy Piñeiro played two seasons in Chicago (2019-20) followed by a season with the New York Jets (2021).

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
2 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) watches after kicking for an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
3 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) watches after kicking for an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts to a field goal against the New York Giants during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts to a field goal against the New York Giants during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) holds the ball as New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks for an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
5 / 34

New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) holds the ball as New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks for an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game bet ween the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during an NFL football game bet ween the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro watches after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
7 / 34

Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro watches after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL pre-season football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
9 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL pre-season football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks the game winning field goal during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
10 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks the game winning field goal during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro lines up a kick against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
11 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro lines up a kick against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal as punter Pat O'Donnell (16) holds during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal as punter Pat O'Donnell (16) holds during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro warms-up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
14 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro warms-up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
15 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) is congratulated by Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales (48) after a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
16 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) is congratulated by Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales (48) after a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 9, 2022. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
17 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 9, 2022. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2022.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks a field goal as Pat O'Donnell holds during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks a field goal as Pat O'Donnell holds during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) prepares to kick against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) prepares to kick against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal off the hold by punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
20 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal off the hold by punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
21 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
22 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) watches his game-winning field goal split the uprights during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
23 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) watches his game-winning field goal split the uprights during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
24 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears placekicker Eddy Pineiro looks toward the uprights before a kick during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 34

Chicago Bears placekicker Eddy Pineiro looks toward the uprights before a kick during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, right, celebrates an extra point kick with offensive guard Ted Larsen (62) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
26 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, right, celebrates an extra point kick with offensive guard Ted Larsen (62) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro approaches the ball during a kickoff at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
27 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro approaches the ball during a kickoff at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
28 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts after kicking a 58-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts after kicking a 58-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking a 22-yard field goal near the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
30 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking a 22-yard field goal near the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
31 / 34

New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
32 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates with punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
33 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates with punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, center, celebrates his game-winning field goal with free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Prince Amukamara against the Denver Broncos after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
34 / 34

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, center, celebrates his game-winning field goal with free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Prince Amukamara against the Denver Broncos after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Cornerback depth gives Panthers options

Coordinator Phil Snow loves the way he can scheme, thanks to having Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and CJ Henderson.

news

Thursday Press Conferences, 9/1

Scott Fitterer, Matt Rhule, assistant coaches and players all spoke to the media.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

news

Laviska Shenault hoping to provide a charge

The recently acquired wide receiver could add a more physical presence at his position, but they think he can do a number of things.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield adds clarity to story

The Panthers' quarterback shared his perspective on alleged comments that went viral, but said he's not focusing on the revenge narrative that's easy to create.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

Darin Gantt takes a position-by-position look at the Panthers roster after Tuesday's cuts.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

Advertising